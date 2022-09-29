ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

One Western New York Town Is Target For Teepeeing

It happens every year, and this year is no different. One Western New York town got hit by some young kids with teepeeing, and it’s been a mess to clean up. If you were driving through Akron, NY over the weekend, you probably saw the weepy willows made out of toilet paper and houses completely covered with rolls of it.
AKRON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Music Legends Cypress Hill Coming To Western New York

Even though summer has ended and autumn is on full display in Buffalo and Western New York, that doesn't mean that all of the great concerts and shows are done for the year. This is great news because the spring and summer of 2022 were full of great concerts and events, especially hip hop and rock shows.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
buffaloscoop.com

Free Family Film Series returns to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Shea’s Performing Arts Center is proud to announce the return of the Free Family Film Series, sponsored by Tompkins Bank. The films will now be projected through a brand-new Christie CP4230 digital projector, which uses a 6,000-watt xenon arc lamp to create 30,000 lumens of bright, high-resolution movie magic. The theatre also added a Dolby Media Server capable of playing all the latest releases.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Market Square Comes Alive

This past Saturday, The Story Garage and the BRR|Alliance hosted the inaugural Market Square Vintage & Maker Market, corner of Niagara Street and Amherst Street. To say that this market was a success would be an understatement. Not only did the number of vendors impress, the attendance was equally impressive.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY

Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Talk Info#Digital Library#Free Downloads#Ebooks#Black Billionaires#Buffalo Library#Readers Favorite
News 4 Buffalo

Tim Hortons offering trick-or-treat buckets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to go trick-or-treating with a Tim Hortons bucket? You’re in luck. Through October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a trick-or-treat bucket filled with 31 Timbits. The bucket costs $9.99 with Timbits and $3.99 without them. The buckets can be refilled for $5.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Trapping Permits Now Available For 3 WNY Wildlife Areas

Trapping permits are now available for three DEC Wildlife Management Areas in Western New York. The trapping locations are located in DEC's Region 8. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation opened the application process yesterday, Monday, October 3, 2022. The permit applications for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda, and John...
BASOM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
Power 93.7 WBLK

HAUNTED DEAL: Half Off Haunted Forests CLICK HERE!

Today's deal is a SPOOKY one. Get half off the Haunted Forests while supplies last. Are you feeling brave? WNY's #1 New Haunted Attraction is back this season with brand new scenes! Confront your worst nightmares as you go through the all-new Fear Zone: a miniature town filled with live-action horror characters, with nothing between you and the terrors that await. But the scares don't stop there! Brave the fan-favorite Haunted Barn, take a ride through horror history as you travel through the Time Warp and of course, the Haunted Hayride is back for another season! Come if you dare...
NEWFANE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Joshua Costolnick joins Weekend Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For sports fans, getting the autograph of their favorite player can be a special moment. Joshua Costolnick, the owner of the recently opened Buffalo Sports Emporium, joined News 4 Weekend Wake Up! to talk about his store and his journey to opening it. You can watch the full interview above.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy