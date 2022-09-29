Read full article on original website
Buffalo Area Pizza Spot Named One Of Best In America And World
A pizzeria in Western New York has been named one of the best in America and the world. 50 Top Pizza publishes a guide to the best pizzerias and a spot in Kenmore has made it into the guide. Jay's expressed its gratitude on Instagram, writing,. What an honor it...
One Western New York Town Is Target For Teepeeing
It happens every year, and this year is no different. One Western New York town got hit by some young kids with teepeeing, and it’s been a mess to clean up. If you were driving through Akron, NY over the weekend, you probably saw the weepy willows made out of toilet paper and houses completely covered with rolls of it.
Extremely Popular Cookie Place Coming to Transit Road
Look what is coming to Transit Road! If you have never been to Crumbl Cookie, you are missing out. There is a brand new location that is going to be opening up in the Clarence / Amherst area soon!. Crumbl Cookies New Location. 5205 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221. Crumbl...
Music Legends Cypress Hill Coming To Western New York
Even though summer has ended and autumn is on full display in Buffalo and Western New York, that doesn't mean that all of the great concerts and shows are done for the year. This is great news because the spring and summer of 2022 were full of great concerts and events, especially hip hop and rock shows.
buffaloscoop.com
Free Family Film Series returns to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
Shea’s Performing Arts Center is proud to announce the return of the Free Family Film Series, sponsored by Tompkins Bank. The films will now be projected through a brand-new Christie CP4230 digital projector, which uses a 6,000-watt xenon arc lamp to create 30,000 lumens of bright, high-resolution movie magic. The theatre also added a Dolby Media Server capable of playing all the latest releases.
buffalorising.com
Market Square Comes Alive
This past Saturday, The Story Garage and the BRR|Alliance hosted the inaugural Market Square Vintage & Maker Market, corner of Niagara Street and Amherst Street. To say that this market was a success would be an understatement. Not only did the number of vendors impress, the attendance was equally impressive.
Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY
Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
commUNITY spotlight: Meet Sheila Rayam, the new executive editor of The Buffalo News
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sheila Rayam made history when she was named the executive editor of The Buffalo News. She is the first Black journalist to hold the position. During an interview for commUNITY on Channel 2, Rayam discussed the job and diversity. "I believe strongly that newsrooms should reflect...
Dipson Theatres closes Eastern Hills Mall location
An Eastern Hills Mall spokesperson released a statement to 7 News which said in part "we wish Dipson Theaters, their ownership, and employees the absolute best moving forward."
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Tim Hortons offering trick-or-treat buckets
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to go trick-or-treating with a Tim Hortons bucket? You’re in luck. Through October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a trick-or-treat bucket filled with 31 Timbits. The bucket costs $9.99 with Timbits and $3.99 without them. The buckets can be refilled for $5.
Trapping Permits Now Available For 3 WNY Wildlife Areas
Trapping permits are now available for three DEC Wildlife Management Areas in Western New York. The trapping locations are located in DEC's Region 8. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation opened the application process yesterday, Monday, October 3, 2022. The permit applications for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda, and John...
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 30 - October 2
The month of October begins this weekend, and with that comes a whole lot of fun Halloween and fall-esque activities for the entire family.
HAUNTED DEAL: Half Off Haunted Forests CLICK HERE!
Today's deal is a SPOOKY one. Get half off the Haunted Forests while supplies last. Are you feeling brave? WNY's #1 New Haunted Attraction is back this season with brand new scenes! Confront your worst nightmares as you go through the all-new Fear Zone: a miniature town filled with live-action horror characters, with nothing between you and the terrors that await. But the scares don't stop there! Brave the fan-favorite Haunted Barn, take a ride through horror history as you travel through the Time Warp and of course, the Haunted Hayride is back for another season! Come if you dare...
Joshua Costolnick joins Weekend Wake Up!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For sports fans, getting the autograph of their favorite player can be a special moment. Joshua Costolnick, the owner of the recently opened Buffalo Sports Emporium, joined News 4 Weekend Wake Up! to talk about his store and his journey to opening it. You can watch the full interview above.
Famous ’90s Movie Took Place in Lockport and We Had No Idea
Western New York loves when the region and the City of Buffalo is in the national spotlight. It's due to the small-town mentality. The underdog thinking that Buffalo has and there truly is no city in the country that is more proud than Buffalo, New York. It's even more awesome...
World Pumpkin Weigh-off winner sets new record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Pumpkin Farm held its annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off contest Saturday. This year’s first place winner set a new state record and walked away with a $5,000 cash prize.
Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
Black, disabled and pregnant applicants were rejected at NY staffing company, feds say
A New York staffing company accused of discriminating against Black, disabled and pregnant applicants will pay $500,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to an Oct. 3 release. The lawsuit alleges that Staffing Solutions of WNY Inc. in Buffalo accepted and placed...
Last Free Rabies Clinic This Weekend In Western New York
Erie county has announced the date of their last free rabies vaccine clinic of the fall for cats, dogs, and ferrets - and it’s this Saturday. This clinic is eligible for dogs, cats, and ferrets at least three months of age, and you can bring three pets with you per appointment.
