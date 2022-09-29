Read full article on original website
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
A Seaside Heights man who had been arrested and charged with murdering a woman at a borough motel last year and later overdosed himself has now pleaded guilty. To this day, 51-year-old Gerardo Ruiz of Seaside Heights, remains in a secure medical facility, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
A Cowansville man faces a host of charges after state police say he sped through an active work zone in Armstrong County and injured two construction workers in late September. State police charged Ronald S. Wiegand Jr., 19, of Cowansville on Monday with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangering, simple...
LINDENWOLD — A 23-year-old man barricaded himself in a home on Saturday after fatally shooting another man the night before, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Ronin Austin Nevels, of Lindenwold, is charged with first-degree murder and a weapon offense for the killing of Isaiah Shaw. Prosecutors said...
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WTRF) — A missing girl was found and a Pennsylvania teen who allegedly was involved in drug sales and had illegal guns was charged after authorities executed a search warrant on a New Castle home, according to our affiliate WKBN. Authorities raided a home in the 2400 block of Graceland Road. The […]
An arrest has been made in the New Year’s Day shooting death of a Johnstown high school student, according to a story from WJAC. Qwante Rose, 21, is facing charges related to criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, the station said, citing court documents. Jaydin Sanderson,...
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
ATLANTIC CITY — A high school teacher is accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a former student. Joseph Scalfaro and the former student engaged in their relationship "both on and off school property," according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Scalfaro has been a history teacher at Atlantic...
A 49-year-old Brick woman is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of using a wine chiller to beat her wife to death in 2020. A jury sitting in Toms River needed less than two hours on Thursday to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus guilty of murder and weapons offenses, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
Ian may not be a hurricane anymore, but his presence can still be seen in the form of heavy rain, coastal flooding, and beach erosion along the Jersey Shore. Check out this video of a massive wave crashing over a sea wall in North Wildwood. Watch as water from the...
The 34-year-old man charged in last week’s murder at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City was in the hallways of the hotel near his room and the victim’s room just before and after the killing took place, authorities said. Andrew J. Osborne allegedly stabbed Brian A. Wilkinson, 47,...
Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
HARMONY BOROUGH, Pa. — Zelienople police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Harmony-area businessman. Tod DiMinno, 54, was last seen in Harmony Borough on Wednesday, Sept. 28. He is believed to be driving his red-colored 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno has dark hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. He’s said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.
A fire in McKeesport left one man dead Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Soles Street around 10:30 a.m. On scene, they found smoke and flames pouring from the roof of a home there. The fire grew to two alarms before crews were able to bring it under control. Neighbors...
A Pennsylvania man who stabbed his aunt and her husband to death in the Poconos has learned his fate, WFMZ reports. Lancelot Fortune, 31, of Stroudsburg, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the 2018 killings, the outlet says citing court documents.
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A late-night crash ended with the death of a teenage student in Chester County. Police say a car with two teenagers inside crashed on the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township just before midnight Saturday. One of the teens, a student at Conestoga High...
