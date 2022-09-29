Southampton police looking for suspect attempting to enter truck

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect attempting to enter a truck caught on camera.

According to police, at around 2 a.m. Thursday, multiple vehicles were targets of break-ins. The reported streets where vehicles were either entered or attempted to be entered include Rosalie Lane, Parsons Way, and Hillside Meadows Drive.

The Ring camera shows a suspect attempting to enter a truck before running away due to a security light activation. If you have any information you are asked to call the Southampton Police Department at 413-527-1120.

