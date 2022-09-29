Southampton police looking for suspect attempting to enter truck
SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect attempting to enter a truck caught on camera.Teens caught during “joy ride in stolen vehicles breaking into cars” throughout Springfield
According to police, at around 2 a.m. Thursday, multiple vehicles were targets of break-ins. The reported streets where vehicles were either entered or attempted to be entered include Rosalie Lane, Parsons Way, and Hillside Meadows Drive.
The Ring camera shows a suspect attempting to enter a truck before running away due to a security light activation. If you have any information you are asked to call the Southampton Police Department at 413-527-1120.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 1