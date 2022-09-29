Read full article on original website
Two Upper Peninsula Women Win Catholic Service Awards
Two Upper Peninsula women, Joanie Richtig of Immaculate Conception Parish in Iron Mountain and Barbara Karpus of St. Sebastian Parish in Bessemer, have been chosen as this year’s recipients of the Catholic Service Award. Richtig is a retired English professor at Bay College West. Her service to her parish...
Bay College To Host Musician Victoria Vox; Tickets On Sale
2022 welcomes the album release, “Nirvana in REM” by the ‘ukulele-toting, award-winning songwriter and performer, Victoria Vox. Although the ukulele isn’t as obvious as a in previous recordings, Ukulele Magazine says, “[NIR] is a stunning and exceptionally well-made collection… a wonderous musical work of art”.
