Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State tops Kent State 4-0 to complete weekend sweepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep Minnesota State in season-opening seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Motivational Monday: Julie's 90 day reset challenge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's officially October and that mean's the new year is just around the corner. Julie Wilkes join Good Day Columbus with the perfect 90 day challenge to get to the new year feeling better. For more information visit Julie Wilke's website here.
myfox28columbus.com
Community showing support for Big Walnut student seriously hurt at homecoming parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The mother and aunt of the sixth-grade Big Walnut student who was seriously injured in a homecoming parade accident want central Ohio to know how he is doing. Speaking outside Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Monday, 11-year-old Kenny Zedeker’s mother said she is overwhelmed and sad....
myfox28columbus.com
A First Look at Avéli: The Newest Cellulite Treatment in Columbus
"Not everyone has to care about their cellulite – but for those who DO, we want them to know that we are here for them, and we can give them safe, beautiful results," Stacie Isler, PA-C is the in-house cellulite expert at Donaldson Plastic Surgery. Stacie is a trailblazer...
myfox28columbus.com
'I just hurt for him,' Big Walnut student hit by a parade float recovering from surgery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured during a homecoming parade on Friday is recovering from another surgery. Kenny Zedekar went into surgery Monday evening at Nationwide Children's Hospital. His mom said it went well, but he still has a long road ahead. "Overwhelmed, angry,...
myfox28columbus.com
Wagons Ho Ho Ho preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local group needs volunteers to help spread joy to children this Christmas season. Wagons Ho Ho Ho Co-Founder and Board Member Donn Ditzhazy discuss "Wagons 2022 Build Day" and the need for volunteers with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Terri Sullivan. If...
myfox28columbus.com
Hurricane Ian damages Johnstown native's home; Task Force One searches for residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Floridians work to save their homes, first responders are searching for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. "It’s undescribable to be honest with you," said Cory Butcher, who moved from Johnstown, Ohio to Punta Gorda, Florida in March of 2021. "We had about a 15-by-15 area overtop of our bedroom where the roof actually completely came off of it, and it ended up flooding our house. We sucked about 30 gallons of water out of our house."
myfox28columbus.com
1,500 meals provided at Shannon Hardin's 8th pig roast, fish fry
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin hosted his eighth pig roast and fish fry on Saturday. He said the event is a way to bring people together and start community conversations. Hardin said the pig roast is meant to be a celebration of community and...
myfox28columbus.com
Firefighters battle several Columbus fires overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters battled several fires overnight in Columbus. The first fire broke out along Kenton Street in east Columbus just after 11 p.m. on Saturday. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the flames spready very fast. "Unfortunately, the fire spread pretty quick," said...
myfox28columbus.com
Groups come together to hold community cleanup in Reynoldsburg
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One group went to work Saturday to clean up trash along roadways and illegal dumping in neighborhoods in Reynoldsburg. They said the effort is just one way to help the community. A large group from different churches across Reynoldsburg spent the day cleaning up around...
myfox28columbus.com
The Berwick to kick off The Columbus Italian Festival with dancing and delicious food
Delicious Italian food and dancing is back! The Columbus Italian Festival returns today. Orlando Susi Sr. and Orlando Susi Jr. of The Berwick joins Good Day Columbus with a demon on how to make a gnocchi base. The Berwick is a legendary Columbus catering and banquet center. Known for its...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
myfox28columbus.com
Celebrating National Cookie Month with Plenty O' Cookies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — October is National Cookie Month!. Plenty O' Cookies owner Alex Copeland joins Good Day Columbus Kurt Ludlow and Jackie Orozco with some great football and fall decorating ideas.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Kroger workers to vote on latest contract offer this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More details have been released regarding when the union representing thousands of Ohio Kroger workers will vote on the latest contract offer. A Kroger spokeswoman said the vote will take place Tuesday through Thursday. The latest offer includes larger wage hikes and bonuses. The union...
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: What time of year should I prune my rose bushes?
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The cooler temps are here, and the mums are popping with blooms!. Darby Creek Nursery still has thousands of mums and since they specialize in late-season Belgium mums that last into November, now is a great time to add more color to your gardens or landscapes.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Council continues funding for RREACT, addressing opioid epidemic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council approved an increase and modification to a current contract Monday related to the Rapid Response Emergency Addition Crisis Team. (RREACT) RREACT is an innovative outreach service operated by the Columbus Division of Fire to actively address the opioid crisis negatively impacting Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
myfox28columbus.com
Big Walnut student seriously injured by homecoming float
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A student was taken to the hospital after being injured by a float during the homecoming parade, Big Walnut Local Schools said. The injury occurred around 6 p.m. Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 78-year-old man was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a...
myfox28columbus.com
Man charged after 5-year-old shoots himself in head in Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been charged after a 5-year-old shot himself in the head in Linden on Sunday. Tyonte Diggs appeared in court on Monday. He is facing child endangering charges, according to court records. A judge set Diggs's bail at $25,000 cash surety. The 5-year-old...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Council passes resolution to support senior services issue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council passed a resolution Monday urging residents to vote for Issue 10 this November. Issue 10 is for the program known as Senior Options. It includes a host of services for seniors including Meals on Wheels, transportation, and home health aides. Councilmember Lourdes...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Sunshine returns to Central Ohio for a nice end to the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looks like a pretty nice ending to the weekend! The remnants of Ian will continue to push off to the east as high pressure settles over the area today. Interactive Radar | Weather Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. We’ll see a return to some...
