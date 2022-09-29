ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motivational Monday: Julie's 90 day reset challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's officially October and that mean's the new year is just around the corner. Julie Wilkes join Good Day Columbus with the perfect 90 day challenge to get to the new year feeling better. For more information visit Julie Wilke's website here.
A First Look at Avéli: The Newest Cellulite Treatment in Columbus

"Not everyone has to care about their cellulite – but for those who DO, we want them to know that we are here for them, and we can give them safe, beautiful results," Stacie Isler, PA-C is the in-house cellulite expert at Donaldson Plastic Surgery. Stacie is a trailblazer...
Wagons Ho Ho Ho preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local group needs volunteers to help spread joy to children this Christmas season. Wagons Ho Ho Ho Co-Founder and Board Member Donn Ditzhazy discuss "Wagons 2022 Build Day" and the need for volunteers with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Terri Sullivan. If...
Hurricane Ian damages Johnstown native's home; Task Force One searches for residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Floridians work to save their homes, first responders are searching for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. "It’s undescribable to be honest with you," said Cory Butcher, who moved from Johnstown, Ohio to Punta Gorda, Florida in March of 2021. "We had about a 15-by-15 area overtop of our bedroom where the roof actually completely came off of it, and it ended up flooding our house. We sucked about 30 gallons of water out of our house."
1,500 meals provided at Shannon Hardin's 8th pig roast, fish fry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin hosted his eighth pig roast and fish fry on Saturday. He said the event is a way to bring people together and start community conversations. Hardin said the pig roast is meant to be a celebration of community and...
Firefighters battle several Columbus fires overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters battled several fires overnight in Columbus. The first fire broke out along Kenton Street in east Columbus just after 11 p.m. on Saturday. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the flames spready very fast. "Unfortunately, the fire spread pretty quick," said...
Groups come together to hold community cleanup in Reynoldsburg

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One group went to work Saturday to clean up trash along roadways and illegal dumping in neighborhoods in Reynoldsburg. They said the effort is just one way to help the community. A large group from different churches across Reynoldsburg spent the day cleaning up around...
Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
Ohio Kroger workers to vote on latest contract offer this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More details have been released regarding when the union representing thousands of Ohio Kroger workers will vote on the latest contract offer. A Kroger spokeswoman said the vote will take place Tuesday through Thursday. The latest offer includes larger wage hikes and bonuses. The union...
Good Day Gardening: What time of year should I prune my rose bushes?

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The cooler temps are here, and the mums are popping with blooms!. Darby Creek Nursery still has thousands of mums and since they specialize in late-season Belgium mums that last into November, now is a great time to add more color to your gardens or landscapes.
Columbus City Council continues funding for RREACT, addressing opioid epidemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council approved an increase and modification to a current contract Monday related to the Rapid Response Emergency Addition Crisis Team. (RREACT) RREACT is an innovative outreach service operated by the Columbus Division of Fire to actively address the opioid crisis negatively impacting Columbus...
Big Walnut student seriously injured by homecoming float

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A student was taken to the hospital after being injured by a float during the homecoming parade, Big Walnut Local Schools said. The injury occurred around 6 p.m. Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 78-year-old man was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a...
Man charged after 5-year-old shoots himself in head in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been charged after a 5-year-old shot himself in the head in Linden on Sunday. Tyonte Diggs appeared in court on Monday. He is facing child endangering charges, according to court records. A judge set Diggs's bail at $25,000 cash surety. The 5-year-old...
Columbus City Council passes resolution to support senior services issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council passed a resolution Monday urging residents to vote for Issue 10 this November. Issue 10 is for the program known as Senior Options. It includes a host of services for seniors including Meals on Wheels, transportation, and home health aides. Councilmember Lourdes...
