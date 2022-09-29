ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Shoals, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KVUE

How Hays County is addressing fentanyl overdoses

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — According to state data, Texas saw an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. On Sunday, Hays County leaders hosted a meeting where they discussed how they’re handling the growing crisis. One of the focuses of the meeting was to highlight...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt

WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
WESLACO, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Granite Shoals, TX
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar

DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Austin Nurses Win Largest Hospital Union in Texas

Kellen Gildersleeve, a labor and delivery nurse in Austin, has just helped birth one of the Texas labor movement’s biggest victories in recent memory. Last week, nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to join National Nurses United, the largest nurses’ union in the United States. Approximately 800 nurses will be covered by the union, which is now entering contract negotiations with hospital management.
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

Crossing State Lines with Weed

State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Search underway for missing endangered woman

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a missing and endangered woman. 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on September 9 in the 3200 block of Interstate 45 in Madisonville. She is 5’6”, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
MADISONVILLE, TX
News Break
Politics
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights

DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Beware The Top Ten Most Dangerous Places To Live In Texas

HOME SWEET HOME (FOR THE MOST PART) I have always been a proud Texan, and rather than ever move, I've decided to raise my family here - specifically here in Central Texas. After all, I know where to find the best food, the schools where my kid is most likely to excel, and most importantly, where the most dangerous places to live are in Texas (so I can avoid them).
TEXAS STATE

