Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
How Hays County is addressing fentanyl overdoses
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — According to state data, Texas saw an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. On Sunday, Hays County leaders hosted a meeting where they discussed how they’re handling the growing crisis. One of the focuses of the meeting was to highlight...
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
KWTX
Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt
WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar
DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
Austin Nurses Win Largest Hospital Union in Texas
Kellen Gildersleeve, a labor and delivery nurse in Austin, has just helped birth one of the Texas labor movement’s biggest victories in recent memory. Last week, nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to join National Nurses United, the largest nurses’ union in the United States. Approximately 800 nurses will be covered by the union, which is now entering contract negotiations with hospital management.
Texas city named one of the top 5 best foodie cities in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — If there is one thing to know about Texas and the people that inhabit the Lone Star State, they love good food. North Texas is a great example of this. With so many different restaurants, shops and stores, North Texas and the state as a whole has a very diverse flavor palette.
do512.com
Crossing State Lines with Weed
State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
KSAT 12
Should you switch your lawn to clover like a TikTok trend is suggesting?
SAN ANTONIO – Yellow patchy grass, to no grass at all, it’s what a lot of San Antonio lawns look like right now after a brutal summer drought and record breaking temperatures. And if your lawn is green, it took a lot of watering. Local certified plant expert...
fox44news.com
Search underway for missing endangered woman
BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a missing and endangered woman. 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on September 9 in the 3200 block of Interstate 45 in Madisonville. She is 5’6”, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in North & Central Texas
Who will win this upcoming weekend Texas, or Oklahoma in the 2022 edition of the Red River Showdown? Well, we don't know the answer but we do know there are some Texas Lottery winners in Central and North Texas to hopefully brighten the vibes for the Longhorns in their upcoming matchup.
Every Buc-ee's in Texas ranked, from worst to best
Where did your favorite Buc-ee's end up?
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights
DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
This Is The Coziest Cabin AirBNB In Texas
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the coziest AirBNB cabins in each state.
blackchronicle.com
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
Beware The Top Ten Most Dangerous Places To Live In Texas
HOME SWEET HOME (FOR THE MOST PART) I have always been a proud Texan, and rather than ever move, I've decided to raise my family here - specifically here in Central Texas. After all, I know where to find the best food, the schools where my kid is most likely to excel, and most importantly, where the most dangerous places to live are in Texas (so I can avoid them).
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
