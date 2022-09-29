ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leila Grey on Her Biggest Wrestling Inspirations

– During a recent interview with MCW Backstage Pass, AEW wrestler Leila Grey discussed some of her biggest wrestling inspirations. She stated the following (via Fightful):. “Well, that’s a tricky question because like growing up, I didn’t really watch wrestling like that anymore. I watched it as a little kid and then I kind of drifted away and then found my way back to the sport. But, when I started wrestling, I really loved Sasha Banks. I really admire her and her whole attitude and her whole look. She’s definitely someone that I’m inspired by and look up to. Also, Trish Stratus, you already know. I’m inspired by all of the baddies, okay? All of the baddies of wrestling, those are the women who inspire me. Like Melina, ooh.”
Darby Allin Leaps Off 92 Foot Waterfall In New Video

Darby Allin did another big stunt, as he leaped off a 92-foot waterfall for a new video posted online. The AEW star posted the video to his Twitter account, as you can see below. Allin wrote in the tweet:. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Allin is set...
Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s season premiere episode of WWE Raw. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs next Monday on USA Network. * WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins. * Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory.
Bandido Reportedly Had Issues With His Gear Due To Last Minute AEW Booking

As previously reported, Bandido was offered a contract with AEW following his ROH Championship match with Chris Jericho on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that the booking was ‘very last minute’ as it was only announced two days before it happened. That’s because of issues involving Hurricane Ian. This also affected Bandido’s gear, which he wasn’t able to bring with him.
Another Match and Segment Set For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a match and segment for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which happens in St. Paul, Minnesota. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio will team up against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest. Meanwhile Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will have a face-to-face meeting. The updated lineup includes:
Bret Hart Appearing With FTR At Big Time Wrestling This Month

Bret Hart is set to manage FTR for an appearance at Big Time Wrestling this month. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer will walk the AEW team to the ring at BTW’s October 22nd event in Brooklyn, New York. FTR are facing Jay Lethal and Homicide at the show.
Update On The End of AEW Airing On Space In Most Countries

As previously reported, AEW announced that its programming will no longer air on Space in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. It will still be on Space in Brazil, but fans in the other countries will have to use AEW Plus. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that it was AEW that made the decision to end the deal.
Matches Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

The NWA has announced the card for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. You can check the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday on FITE TV:. * The OGK & Rhett Titus vs. La Rebelión & Damian 666.
Six-Woman Tag Match Added to AEW Dynamite, Saraya Threatens To Knock Out Britt Baker

All Elite Wrestling has announced a six-woman tag team match for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, which is the anniversary episode. Toni Storm, Athena and Willow Nightingale will face Penelope Ford, Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb. The babyface team will have Saraya in their corner, who warned Britt Baker to stay away from her.
Mike Chioda On WWE Avoiding Blood, Bringing WarGames to Survivor Series

WWE is bringing WarGames to Survivor Series at the same time as it tries to avoid spilling blood, and Mike Chioda recently weighed in on the matter. The former WWE referee weighed in Triple H’s comments that he doesn’t think blood is necessary for WarGames and more in his latest Monday Mailbag for Ad Free Shows. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Chris Jericho On His Favorite Match in AEW So Far, How Eddie Kingston Reminds Him Of Randy Orton

Chris Jericho has a lot of matches he’s loved from his time in AEW so far, and he recently weighed in on which is his favorite to date. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Jericho talked about his favorite matches and ran down some that he’s really loved in the company before settling on two. He also shared his thoughts on Eddie Kingston, why Kingston reminds him of Randy Orton and more as you can see in the highlights below:
