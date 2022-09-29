Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff Claims the AEW Fanbase Has ‘Deteriorated,’ Product Not Seeing Growth
– During the latest edition of his Strictly business podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff claimed that the AEW fanbase has “deteriorated” and that the AEW product has not gained any “renewed interest” year after year. When speaking about some of AEW’s recent...
411mania.com
WWE News: New Asuka Vlog Celebrates Her Birthday, WWE Smackdown In Three Minutes, Latest Clip From WWE Rivals
– Asuka has posted a new vlog in which she celebrates her birthday. The Empress of Tomorrow turned 41 this past Monday. – WWE has posted a new video looking at this week’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes. – A&E has shared a clip from a recent episode...
411mania.com
Leila Grey on Her Biggest Wrestling Inspirations
– During a recent interview with MCW Backstage Pass, AEW wrestler Leila Grey discussed some of her biggest wrestling inspirations. She stated the following (via Fightful):. “Well, that’s a tricky question because like growing up, I didn’t really watch wrestling like that anymore. I watched it as a little kid and then I kind of drifted away and then found my way back to the sport. But, when I started wrestling, I really loved Sasha Banks. I really admire her and her whole attitude and her whole look. She’s definitely someone that I’m inspired by and look up to. Also, Trish Stratus, you already know. I’m inspired by all of the baddies, okay? All of the baddies of wrestling, those are the women who inspire me. Like Melina, ooh.”
411mania.com
WWE Announces This Week’s Peacock Content, Including Extreme Rules
WWE NXT (10/4/22) WWE’s The Bump – 3 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) Friday Night SmackDown (9/9/22) (also available on free tier)
411mania.com
Darby Allin Leaps Off 92 Foot Waterfall In New Video
Darby Allin did another big stunt, as he leaped off a 92-foot waterfall for a new video posted online. The AEW star posted the video to his Twitter account, as you can see below. Allin wrote in the tweet:. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Allin is set...
411mania.com
411’s RAW Talk Report: 10.03.22 – Balor and Riddle Hype Extreme Rules, and More!
-I’m not going to lie as I missed most of RAW due to my Niners dominating the Rams. I love football! My Retro Review of WWF One Night Only will be up tomorrow or Wednesday. Also, I will have a recap of the new Vice show about the Territory Days that debuts tomorrow. Now for RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
411mania.com
Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s season premiere episode of WWE Raw. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs next Monday on USA Network. * WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins. * Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory.
411mania.com
Bandido Reportedly Had Issues With His Gear Due To Last Minute AEW Booking
As previously reported, Bandido was offered a contract with AEW following his ROH Championship match with Chris Jericho on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that the booking was ‘very last minute’ as it was only announced two days before it happened. That’s because of issues involving Hurricane Ian. This also affected Bandido’s gear, which he wasn’t able to bring with him.
411mania.com
Another Match and Segment Set For Monday’s WWE RAW
WWE has announced a match and segment for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which happens in St. Paul, Minnesota. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio will team up against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest. Meanwhile Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will have a face-to-face meeting. The updated lineup includes:
411mania.com
Bret Hart Appearing With FTR At Big Time Wrestling This Month
Bret Hart is set to manage FTR for an appearance at Big Time Wrestling this month. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer will walk the AEW team to the ring at BTW’s October 22nd event in Brooklyn, New York. FTR are facing Jay Lethal and Homicide at the show.
411mania.com
Update On The End of AEW Airing On Space In Most Countries
As previously reported, AEW announced that its programming will no longer air on Space in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. It will still be on Space in Brazil, but fans in the other countries will have to use AEW Plus. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that it was AEW that made the decision to end the deal.
411mania.com
Matches Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
The NWA has announced the card for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. You can check the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday on FITE TV:. * The OGK & Rhett Titus vs. La Rebelión & Damian 666.
411mania.com
Six-Woman Tag Match Added to AEW Dynamite, Saraya Threatens To Knock Out Britt Baker
All Elite Wrestling has announced a six-woman tag team match for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, which is the anniversary episode. Toni Storm, Athena and Willow Nightingale will face Penelope Ford, Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb. The babyface team will have Saraya in their corner, who warned Britt Baker to stay away from her.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says He And Nick Khan Couldn’t Be More Different After Being Confused For WWE Co-CEO
Tony Khan got confused for Nick Khan on social media recently, and he took to his account to clarify the difference between them. The two Khans are at the top of AEW and WWE respectively, with Tony of course the owner and president of AEW while Nick is now co-CEO of WWE alongside Stephanie McMahon.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Complete Results 10.01.2022: Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Raw Women’s Championship, & More
WWE held the Saturday Night’s Main Event live tonight in Bismarck, ND. You can find the full results (per WrestlingBodyslam) and a few highlights below. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis. *Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. *Dolph Ziggler def. The Miz. *WWE Raw...
411mania.com
Mike Chioda On WWE Avoiding Blood, Bringing WarGames to Survivor Series
WWE is bringing WarGames to Survivor Series at the same time as it tries to avoid spilling blood, and Mike Chioda recently weighed in on the matter. The former WWE referee weighed in Triple H’s comments that he doesn’t think blood is necessary for WarGames and more in his latest Monday Mailbag for Ad Free Shows. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
WWE News: Sami Zayn Says He and The Bloodline Are United, Gallery of New Mattel Figures, Preview Clip for Top 10 Most Extreme Moments
– Sami Zayn responded to a tweet by WWE on FOX claiming that they were trying to create a divide within The Bloodline between him and Jey Uso. According to the honorary Bloodline member, he and Jey Uso are united. Sami Zayn wrote, “Take this down. It may be a...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho On His Favorite Match in AEW So Far, How Eddie Kingston Reminds Him Of Randy Orton
Chris Jericho has a lot of matches he’s loved from his time in AEW so far, and he recently weighed in on which is his favorite to date. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Jericho talked about his favorite matches and ran down some that he’s really loved in the company before settling on two. He also shared his thoughts on Eddie Kingston, why Kingston reminds him of Randy Orton and more as you can see in the highlights below:
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff Criticizes Tony Khan’s Acquisition of ROH, Says the Assets Have ‘No Real Value’
– During the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff criticized Tony Khan’s acquisition of Ring of Honor (ROH) earlier this year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Bischoff on Ring of Honor having an insignificant audience:...
411mania.com
Tonight’s Midseason Premiere of The Walking Dead Will Feature a Wrestling Subplot
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s midseason premiere of The Walking Dead will feature a pro wrestling-themed subplot. There will be several wrestlers competing in a Triple Threat Match as part of a celebration of The Commonwealth. The report notes that the wrestling ring will be the centerpiece of a...
