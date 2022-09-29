Read full article on original website
KSLA
Shreveport nonprofit working to send help to Fla. after Hurricane Ian
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Judah 1 Aviation Ministries is a nonprofit organization in Shreveport; they’re helping with relief efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian carved its way through the southwest part of the state. The organization is teaming up with Evangel Christian Academy, Shreveport Volunteer Network, and other local...
KSLA
La. lawmaker discusses his push to eliminate state income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s income tax policy is once again a topic of debate, as lawmakers revisit ditching it altogether. State Representative Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, says Louisiana has one of the highest sales tax rates in the country. However, with the sales tax on top of the...
