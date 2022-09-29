ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimack, NH

Boyfriend of slain boy’s mom gets 22 to 45 years in prison

By KATHY McCORMACK Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mwNe_0iFdjt8X00

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — The boyfriend of a slain 5-year-old boy’s mother was sentenced in New Hampshire on Thursday to 22 to 45 years in prison for manslaughter and other charges that he pleaded guilty to, nearly a year after the child’s body was found in a Massachusetts park.

Joseph Stapf, 31, had filed an intent to plead guilty earlier this month. He also admitted to second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering in connection with Elijah Lewis’ death.

The child was discovered missing and found dead last October. An autopsy showed he suffered facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers.

“I never wanted any of this to happen to Elijah,” Stapf said in court as he broke into tears. “I wish I could go back and change everything.”

He added, “I loved that boy. I’m so sorry for everybody who has to deal with this.”

Elijah’s father, who lives in Arizona, brought Elijah to live with Stapf and the child’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, in Merrimack, New Hampshire, in May 2020.

Prosecutors said Elijah was starved, neglected and physically abused. They read a series of texts between Stapf and Dauphinais that expressed hostility toward Elijah and frustration if he didn’t behave according to their wishes.

Some of the texts from Stapf to Dauphinais told her to give Elijah more food to “fatten him up.”

When Elijah died and child welfare workers started to investigate his disappearance, the couple put his body in a container and brought him to Ames Nowell State Park in Abington, Massachusetts, where Stapf dug a hole and buried him, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that when Elijah was found last October, he was 36 inches tall and weighed 19 pounds, while an average 5-year-old boy would be 43 inches tall and closer to 40 pounds.

Elijah’s father, Timothy Lewis, who was watching the hearing online, thanked law enforcement for helping to pursue justice for his son. A number of Merrimack officers and state police were in the courtroom.

“You could have stepped up to stop this at any point, had you been man enough,” Lewis said to Stapf. “You could have brought him home to us at any point. You could have rushed him to the hospital at any point. He could still be there.”

When Elijah was still missing, Stapf and Dauphinais were arrested in New York on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment. Days after their arrest, Elijah’s remains were found.

Dauphinais, 36, was indicted earlier this year on one count of first-degree murder alleging that she purposely caused her son’s death, one count of second-degree murder alleging she acted recklessly in causing his death, and three counts of witness tampering. She pleaded not guilty.

Stapf could receive several years’ credit if he completes a degree and another program. It’s possible he could testify against Dauphinais, although that was not brought up in court Thursday.

“We look forward to confronting Mr. Stapf at the appropriate time,” Dauphinais’ attorney, Jaye Rancourt, said in an email.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashua, NH
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Merrimack, NH
Merrimack, NH
Crime & Safety
Abington, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Abington, MA
whdh.com

Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury near youth football practice

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened feet from a youth football practice. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Murder#Witness Tampering#Violent Crime
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD

WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Two South Coast residents sentenced to prison on trafficking charges after $57,000 in drugs seized

District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on Friday, two people from the South Coast were sentenced to prison on drug trafficking charges. 54-year-old Netria Haywood and 70-year-old Vincent Grant, previously of New Bedford, were found guilty of drug trafficking offenses after a three-day jury trial, before Judge Diane Freniere, in the Nantucket Superior Court.
NANTUCKET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

58-year old New Bedford woman arrested for allegedly trafficking Fentanyl

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a woman after trafficking over 80 grams of Fentanyl. On Saturday, October 1, detectives executed a search warrant for 16 Jouvette Street #3 with the target of the search being Marylin Gonzalez, 58. As detectives searched the apartment, they located 4 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 46 grams, 14 film strips of suboxone, and $2,579 which were seized as a result of drug proceeds.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Woman injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man killed in Foxborough crash after leaving Providence club, police say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Monday that a man died over the weekend after a highway crash in Foxborough. Police said that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died from injuries he sustained in the crash Sunday. Augustin and five other men, all in their 20s,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy