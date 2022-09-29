ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Northwest Hospital opens newly renovated behavioral health unit

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Northwest Hospital is addressing a growing need in the state by expanding its behavioral health unit. The renovation adds 12 new inpatient beds to the program. LifeBridge Health said over 7% of the emergency department patients present for behavioral health treatment. On Monday, Northwest Hospital celebrated...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
State
Maryland State
Towson, MD
Education
State
Florida State
Local
Maryland Education
Wbaltv.com

Sports betting event held as mobile betting still weeks away

Maryland is inching closer to the launch of mobile sports betting and one sportsbook company made a stop in Baltimore Sunday. Caesars Sportsbook held a big event at Baltimore's Horseshoe Casino ahead of the upcoming launch of mobile sports betting in Maryland. Caesars stopped by to get sports fans excited.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police investigate latest round of ATM thefts

Baltimore City police are investigating a number of ATM thefts that happened over the weekend, both in a smash and grab style. It was early Saturday morning when three men broke into the University Market and lifted the ATM right out of the door and into the back of a convertible.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allison Brown

Comments / 0

Community Policy