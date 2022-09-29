Read full article on original website
BCPS parents, families urge leaders to address violence in schools
PERRY HALL, Md. — Some parents said there's too much violence in Baltimore County Public Schools and they want to do something about it. The Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition held a rally in Perry Hall on Monday evening, hoping to catch the attention of school officials. The...
Thousands of volunteers team up with Ravens to serve community on 'Caw to Action' Day
The Baltimore Ravens on Monday hosted their third annual "Caw to Action" community day of service and with the help of the United Way of Central Maryland, around 50 charitable organizations participated all over the area. The events for the day of service covered a wide range of causes, from...
Shuttered Stratford University campus in Little Italy to become loft apartments
Stratford University's Baltimore campus will be the next city landmark to convert to apartments at a time when Little Italy and the Central Avenue corridor are in the midst of sweeping changes and upgrades. Days after the announcement that the private, for-profit school is shutting down for good, the owner...
Northwest Hospital opens newly renovated behavioral health unit
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Northwest Hospital is addressing a growing need in the state by expanding its behavioral health unit. The renovation adds 12 new inpatient beds to the program. LifeBridge Health said over 7% of the emergency department patients present for behavioral health treatment. On Monday, Northwest Hospital celebrated...
"It's very concerning': Catonsville residents upset after weekend shooting of 2 teens
CATONSVILLE, Md. — Residents in the Broadfield community of Catonsville are on edge following a double shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Maiden Choice Lane and Grand Bend Road. Baltimore County police said the victims, ages 16 and 17, were targeted, however, they have not released a motive.
Operations resume at Arundel Mills Mall after accidental gunfire Saturday
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Operations at Arundel Mills Mall returned to normal Saturday evening after someone accidentally discharged a weapon in the food court, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers arrived to the mall on Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of gunfire. In their investigation,...
Sports betting event held as mobile betting still weeks away
Maryland is inching closer to the launch of mobile sports betting and one sportsbook company made a stop in Baltimore Sunday. Caesars Sportsbook held a big event at Baltimore's Horseshoe Casino ahead of the upcoming launch of mobile sports betting in Maryland. Caesars stopped by to get sports fans excited.
Baltimore police investigate latest round of ATM thefts
Baltimore City police are investigating a number of ATM thefts that happened over the weekend, both in a smash and grab style. It was early Saturday morning when three men broke into the University Market and lifted the ATM right out of the door and into the back of a convertible.
Police: 6 adults taken to hospital after multiple vehicle crash in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Six people were taken to an area hospital Monday after a multiple vehicle crash, involving a school bus, in Middle River, county police said. County police said officers responded to Eastern Boulevard and Bengies Road just after 4 p.m. for the crash. The crash involved...
Police: Search underway for mother after she abducts son from foster family
Baltimore police need the public's help locating an abducted 1-year-old boy. Police said on Sunday just after 5 p.m., Raven Harris, 28, abducted her 1-year-old son, Legend Parham, from the 500 block of Laurens Street. The child was in the custody of his foster family when Harris took him, police...
