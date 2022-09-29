ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Trump pushes his endorsees for Michigan’s highest offices in Warren rally

WARREN, MI – The top of Michigan’s Republican ticket convened for an enthusiasm boost Saturday night at a rally headlined by former president Donald Trump. Trump came to suburban Detroit to rally support for his chosen candidates just weeks before Michiganders will decide on Nov. 8 whether to grant the state’s top executive branch officials, all Democrats, a second term.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
The Ann Arbor News

3% of Michiganders have gotten the omicron booster shot – see uptake by county

The newest medical innovation to fight COVID-19 is here, but people are hardly racing to get it this time around. The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots have been available in Michigan since early September. The vaccine includes mRNA components of the original COVID-19 strain (like the initial vaccines) plus components of the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants to help fight the latest strains of the virus.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests

Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voter#Legislature#Absentee Ballots#Election State#State Of Michigan#Election Fraud
The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Jury selection begins for Jackson-area men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- Jury selection will continue past the first day in a trial for three Jackson County men accused of providing aid in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. After a full day of vetting potential jurors for the trial of Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar, Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson dismissed jury candidates Monday with the promise that selection will continue Tuesday, Oct. 4.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Will Hurricane Ian affect Michigan’s weather?

Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm. Ian will have some influence on Michigan’s weather the next few days. A tropical system hitting the U.S. in the Gulf of Mexico generally takes one of two paths. A storm hitting the western Gulf and making landfall in Texas or Louisiana often makes the trek to near Michigan. In that case, Michigan gets a big soaking rain a few days after landfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy