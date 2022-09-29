Read full article on original website
Related
Trump stumps for Dixon; Lawmakers OK $1B in spending: Your guide to Michigan politics
Sometimes covering politics is about being in the thick of it, staying all 14 hours during a legislative session that leads to a billion dollar dump into a state economic attraction fund or driving around the state to follow political candidates as they vie for election. Other times, it’s updating...
Michigan’s Republican AG, SOS candidates fighting radical Democrats, they tell Trump crowd
WARREN, MI – Republican candidates for Michigan’s lesser-known but still critical executive offices, attorney general and secretary of state, framed their races as fights against “oppressive” and “authoritarian” Democratic rule. AG nominee Matthew DePerno and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo, both endorsed by former President...
Trump continues false stolen Michigan election claims at Warren rally
WARREN, MI – It’s been 697 days since the 2020 election, but former President Donald Trump on Saturday continued his false claims of result-altering fraud while speaking at a rally in southeastern Michigan, one of the epicenters of his claims. “It was a rigged and stolen election,” Trump...
Trump pushes his endorsees for Michigan’s highest offices in Warren rally
WARREN, MI – The top of Michigan’s Republican ticket convened for an enthusiasm boost Saturday night at a rally headlined by former president Donald Trump. Trump came to suburban Detroit to rally support for his chosen candidates just weeks before Michiganders will decide on Nov. 8 whether to grant the state’s top executive branch officials, all Democrats, a second term.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tudor Dixon asks to set abortion aside from Michigan governor’s race
In front of thousands of supporters and a host of media, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon implored supporters to separate the issue of abortion access from her gubernatorial campaign. “Gretchen Whitmer is out there saying that I’m going to be able to do something about that issue in this state,”...
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
Masks recommended in just 1 Michigan county this week, CDC says
Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Michigan, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week. Last week, Michigan had seven counties at a high level. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk,...
Powerball results for 10/01/22; did anyone win the $325 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Two players won at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $325 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Oct. 1. That means the drawing on Monday, Oct. 3 will be worth $336 million with a cash option of $176.7 million.
RELATED PEOPLE
3% of Michiganders have gotten the omicron booster shot – see uptake by county
The newest medical innovation to fight COVID-19 is here, but people are hardly racing to get it this time around. The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots have been available in Michigan since early September. The vaccine includes mRNA components of the original COVID-19 strain (like the initial vaccines) plus components of the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants to help fight the latest strains of the virus.
Legislation to enforce unpaid tolls in Michigan receives heavy criticism from state department
Michigan is looking towards a future with automated tolling for the states bridges and tunnels, and legislation recently introduced in the Michigan Senate is already putting rules in place to collect on any potential unpaid toll fees. Senate Bill 1151 would give the secretary of state the authority to go...
Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests
Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
Great Lakes leaders launch ‘100% Whitefish’ initiative to dramatically increase value
A coalition of Great Lakes leaders has launched a campaign to more fully use whitefish commercially caught in the Great Lakes, which could dramatically increase its value, officials said. The 100% Whitefish Initiative was launched last week by the Chicago-based Conference of Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers along...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan should require 100% EV sales, electric heating, and renewable power, report says
Michigan should stop building gas-fired power plants right away and require consumers to buy all-electric home and building heaters by 2035, plus allow only electric vehicles to be sold by 2030, says a group of climate advocates in a new emissions report. Environmental advocates argue Michigan needs to cut its...
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
Jury selection begins for Jackson-area men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- Jury selection will continue past the first day in a trial for three Jackson County men accused of providing aid in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. After a full day of vetting potential jurors for the trial of Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar, Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson dismissed jury candidates Monday with the promise that selection will continue Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Live Powerball numbers for 10/03/22; jackpot worth $336 million
LANSING, MI -- Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is one that lottery players dream about winning as the estimated grand prize for the Oct. 3 drawing is worth $336 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $176.7 million. MLive will be providing live results of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guinness proclaims the tallest living pet cat in the world lives in Michigan
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI - The tallest living domestic cat in the entire world resides in Michigan and we’re not kitten around when we say that. Fenrir is featured in the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records which just came out in stores and online. The Savannah cat measured a...
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Will Hurricane Ian affect Michigan’s weather?
Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm. Ian will have some influence on Michigan’s weather the next few days. A tropical system hitting the U.S. in the Gulf of Mexico generally takes one of two paths. A storm hitting the western Gulf and making landfall in Texas or Louisiana often makes the trek to near Michigan. In that case, Michigan gets a big soaking rain a few days after landfall.
Michigan’s secret fruit looks like a mango but tastes like a banana
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tucked away off Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor, a small grove of trees is home to Michigan’s most famous “secret” fruit: the pawpaw. While most pawpaws — also called the Michigan banana — are picked in the wild, this patch is one of the few in the state lovingly tended to.
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 1