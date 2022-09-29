Read full article on original website
Related
27 First News
Mary Lou Nogay, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Nogay, 67, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
27 First News
Stephanie C. Mazur, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie C. Mazur, 103, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 in UPMC Farrell ER after a long battle with dementia. Stephanie was born on September 1, 1919 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Paul and Anna (Yez) Organski. She moved to Montrose, Pennsylvania as...
27 First News
Jean Ann Lind, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Ann Lind, 67, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, September 27, 2022, at her home. Jean, known by her family and friends as “Ann,” was born September 23, 1955 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Richard and Joan (Smith) West. Ann was raised in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania before moving to Youngstown, Ohio in 1976 and eventually settling in Poland in 1991.
27 First News
Sharron Potter Cwynar, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sharron Potter Cwynar, 76, of W. Myer Avenue died Friday, September 30, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital. She was born in New Castle on December 16, 1945, a daughter of the late Gerald and June (Nelson) Potter. Mrs. Cwynar married Walter A. Cwynar, he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Louis J. Sakony, Jr., Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louis J. Sakony, Jr., entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Louie was born on October 20, 1959, in Sharon, a son of Louis and Mary Lou (Pryts) Sakony, Sr. He was a 1978 graduate of Sharon High...
27 First News
William F. Olson, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Olson, Jr., aka as “45 Bill,” age 67, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on May 11, 1955 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to William, Sr. and Lois (Schwarz) Olson and raised in Hubbard, Ohio.
27 First News
William “Bill” Benson, New Waterford, Ohio
NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Benson passed away here Friday, September 30 at his home. He was 84. Bill left this earth as always surrounded by his family. Born December 3, 1937 in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late William A. and...
27 First News
Marye Jean Ireland Hoover, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marye Jean Ireland Hoover, 93 of Youngstown, passed away Friday evening, September 30, at Omni Manor Health Care Center. Marye was born September 13, 1929 in Pullman, Ritchie County, West Virginia, a daughter of her loving late parents, Clyde C. and Mildred (Davis) Ireland. She...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Lucia Annette Mulcahy, Wheatland, PA
WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lucia Annette Mulcahy, 65, of Wheatland, Pennsylvania passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 in her home. Lucia was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 25, 1957 to Myrtle Ruth (Phelps) and Lucius Charles Lavender. She graduated from Speedway High School. Lucia was a head cook...
27 First News
Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 59. Courtney was born...
27 First News
Raymond L. Villers, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond L. Villers, 66, of Girard, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home. He was born June 23, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Robert R. and the late Mildred E. (Manes) Villers. Raymond earned his bachelor’s degree from...
27 First News
John Charles Hudran, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Hudran, 51, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 with his family at his side, from complications of a motorcycle accident July 5, 1992. He was born November 6, 1970, in Youngstown, the son of John and Karen (Zeisler) Hudran and lived in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Thomas Harrison, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Harrison passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. To his last day, Tom tried to make those around him smile. Tom was born on October 6, 1947 to John J. Harrison and Margaret E. Wright. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High...
27 First News
Jack Russell Walters, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Russell Walters, 92 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center. He was born February 25, 1930, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Russell and the late Alta Marie (McKenzie) Walters. Jack was a 1951 graduate...
27 First News
Joseph M. “Mickey” Schepka, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. (Mickey) Schepka, 78, died on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Mickey was born in Youngstown on July 7, 1944, son of the late Joseph and Lena (Bellanca) Schepka. He was a graduate of Cardinal...
27 First News
Irma M. Hazel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irma M. Hazel, 97, passed away September 25, 2022 at Austinwoods Nursing Home. She was born December 24, 1924 in Youngstown, a daughter of Clarence and Pearl (Uncapher) Danks. Irma was a home-maker. Before marriage she was employed with Plakie Toy Co. and then with...
27 First News
Gerald “Jerry” F. Parish, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” F. Parish, 57, formerly of Youngstown, died Saturday evening October 1, 2022 at University Hospital Geneva Medical Center. He was born on March 9, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Dominic L. and Anna Marie DiLallo Parish. Jerry was a...
27 First News
Guy L. Call, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Guy L. Call, 69, of New Castle, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Presbyterian Hospital after a brief illness. Born on November 13, 1952, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Frank and Eva (Beckert) Call. He is...
27 First News
Edward “Ed” C. Scott, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward C. Scott, age 75, of Columbiana, died on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown. He was born on January 26, 1947, in Salem, the son of the late Herbert and Hazel Riehl Scott. Ed was a graduate...
27 First News
Dorena Lee Haney, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorena Haney, age 48, of Lisbon, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 5, 1974, in Salem, a daughter of Judith Dillinger McVay and the late Kenneth McVay. Dorena loved spending time with her family, especially her...
Comments / 0