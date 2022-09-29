POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Ann Lind, 67, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, September 27, 2022, at her home. Jean, known by her family and friends as “Ann,” was born September 23, 1955 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Richard and Joan (Smith) West. Ann was raised in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania before moving to Youngstown, Ohio in 1976 and eventually settling in Poland in 1991.

POLAND, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO