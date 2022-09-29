Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Regrets Performing 'Pookie' Diss During Jeezy Verzuz
Atlanta, GA – Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off in one of the most-watched Verzuz battles in November 2020. Nearly two years later, Guwop has expressed regret over performing “Truth,” a diss track aimed at Jeezy’s deceased associate Pookie Loc. Speaking with Rap Radar‘s Elliott Wilson...
hotnewhiphop.com
DaniLeigh Says She Saw Texts Between B. Simone & DaBaby
The singer was accused of demanding that B. be removed from her Wild ‘n Out episode, but she thinks people are making too much of it. As people weigh in about DaBaby’s projected sales numbers for his latest project, his name is once again entangled in drama related to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh. Last night (September 27), rumors surfaced about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out, and it was said that she requested cast member B. Simone to not be included in that episode’s cast. People quickly began speculating about the gossip and alleged that it may have had something to do with DaBaby.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian Advocates For Gunna’s Release
The rapper is hoping to be granted release in a 3rd bond hearing & he has Kim’s full support. She has a proven track record of helping the incarcerated attain freedom, and Kim Kardashian looks to be advocating for Gunna’s release. The rapper has remained behind bars for months, following being named alongside Young Thug and several others in a massive RICO case in Georgia. The authorities claim that YSL is not a record label but a criminal street gang, however, both Thugger and Gunna’s teams have stated otherwise.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akbar V Revists Being Slapped By Young Thug: “We Are A Family”
The “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” collaborator got in a nasty spat with Cardi B last week. After getting her Twitter account suspended in the midst of a nasty feud with Cardi B and her husband, Offset, Akbar V has taken some time to address other past beef that caught her a lot of attention in the media.
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Calls For Black Boycott Of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series
11:37 AM PT -- Retired FBI Agent Dan Craft is backing up former D.A. Michael McCaan's statements —telling TMZ that Boosie Badazz's racial disparity regarding Netflix's 'Dahmer' series is off base. Craft tells TMZ, "No, Dahmer was absolutely not racist. He had white and Hispanic victims as well. It...
HipHopDX.com
21 Savage Angrily Confronts Wack 100 Over Young Thug Snitching Allegations
21 Savage has angrily confronted Wack 100 over accusations of him being an informant in Young Thug‘s RICO case. The pair appeared on a recent Clubhouse session together where the Atlanta rapper got into a shouting match with the veteran music manager after he suggested he snitched on Thug, who currently sits behind bars on numerous racketeering, gun and drug charges stemming from an indictment filed against his YSL collective in May.
HipHopDX.com
Hot Boy Rapper B.G. Denied Compassionate Release From Prison For Third Time
Hot Boy rapper B.G. has reportedly been denied a compassionate release from prison for a third time. As reported by VladTV, a U.S. District Judge opted not to let the New Orleans native get a reduction on his 14-year-prison term. It took the judge a mere three days to reject the motion, which was written and submitted by another federal prisoner on B.G.’s behalf.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Faces Backlash Over Answer She Gave To Kid Interviewer
She was asked about her personal style and said it was a “sexually liberated woman.”. A quick chat with a little girl has caused chaos for Latto. The femcee is no stranger to controversy and is quick to clap back at people who try to target her online, and she may have a busy day ahead of her after a snippet of a brief exchange with a child has gone viral.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake In Honor Of New Album
Iggy Azalea and Tory Lanez seem as close as ever. Tory Lanez released his new album Sorry 4 What on Friday (September 30). Lanez being the controversial figure he is, the industry has been divided on how to receive the project. One artist who’s fully supporting the effort, however, is Iggy Azalea.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Blasts BET For Refusing Him Access To Hip Hop Awards
Atlanta, GA – Jim Jones has put BET on blast for not allowing him to attend this week’s BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. On Friday (September 30), the Harlem rapper said he wanted to show support for his close friend and fellow New Yorker Fat Joe, who is set to host this year’s award show, but claimed the network wouldn’t allow him access.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Gives Gunna Pep Talk In Prison Phone Call: 'It's Gonna Make You Stronger'
Diddy is among those looking to keep Gunna’s spirits high as he awaits trial in the YSL (Young Slime Life) RICO case. On Saturday (October 1), the Bad Boy boss posted a video on Instagram documenting a recent phone conversation with the currently jailed rapper, in which he encouraged him to “keep the faith” and “stay laser focused.”
BET
Soulja Boy Announces The Birth Of His Son With A Heartwarming Photo: 'Lil Soulja'
The rapper took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news with all of his fans. ' Lil Soulja daddy love u,' read his caption to go along with a sweet photo of Soulja cradling his baby boy. The proud papa even created an Instagram page for the newborn, who is...
thesource.com
Azealia Banks Claims Nicki Minaj Is Jealous And Broke
Azealia Banks is back in the news making claims about Nicki Minaj’s finances. Banks says that Minaj is attempting to mess up one of her business deals, and that she is “broke” and allegedly pays blogs to make other rappers’ lives difficult. On Friday, Azalea posted...
Cardi B Wants The Apology To PnB Rock’s Girlfriend To BE VERY LOUD, Twitter Agrees
Following the senseless murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock, many social media detectives got on Twitter and claimed it was a harmless post by his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, that tipped off his killer to his location. One person, Cardi B, called C A P on that, and following the release of new developments in the case, she wants the apology to PnB Rock’s girlfriend to be VERY LOUD.
Complex
Watch Safaree Throw Chair and Hit Himself in the Head on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’
On a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Safaree stormed out of a heated argument by throwing a chair that ended up hitting him on the back of his head. A clip of the moment, which came after he got into an argument with one of his fellow cast members about his co-parenting relationship with Erica Mena, began to circulate on Twitter this week. Safaree can be seen playing a card game during the tense situation, and appeared to snap after the conversation refused to let up. That’s when he stood up, picked up his chair and threw it. But instead of throwing the chair ahead of himself, he somehow managed to strike himself in the back of his head.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Zay Osama Arrested On IG Live After Allegedly Leaving Machine Gun In Uber
Lil Zay Osama was denied bail by a Brooklyn federal court judge after the rapper was arrested for allegedly leaving a retrofitted machine gun in an Uber. He inadvertently documented his arrest on IG Live. According to the New York Post, Brooklyn federal prosecutors claimed the car’s driver noticed that...
HipHopDX.com
Quavo Says Without Him There Probably Wouldn’t Be Quality Control Music
Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
Gunna Files Third Bond Motion To Be Released From Jail
Gunna has been in jail since May 2022 after his YSL label was indicted on 56 different counts, including RICO charges. The rapper, real name Sergio Kitchens, has filed two unsuccessful bond motions, and is now filing a third, as his lawyers believe that the prosecution has provided no evidence that justifies his continued holding. More from VIBE.comLil Baby And Gunna Earn Diamond Status With "Drip Too Hard"Atlanta District Attorney Says Rappers' Lyrics Will Continue To Be Used Against Them In CourtLil Nas X Named YSL's New Beauté Ambassador “The State has presented no evidence to support its claims of dangerousness...
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Deserves A Massive Apology
After PnB Rock’s death, there was speculation that because his girlfriend posted that they were at L.A’s Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on Instagram that she led his murderer to him. This led to her being bashed and blamed all over social media. A few short weeks later, the Los Angeles Police Department found that Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son were wanted as suspects. While the unnamed teenager has been apprehended, Trone was still at large until being found in Las Vegas, FOX 5 reported. They have been charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery, TMZ reported. The teen’s mother, Shauntel Trone, was also arrested and charged with being an accessory to murder. She remains behind bars without bail.
