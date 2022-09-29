ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' winning formula; Baker Mayfield is broken; NFL's top 10 teams

As we near the quarter-mark of the season, coaches and executives are assessing their squads to determine how to best match their schemes with their personnel to enhance their chances of winning. Although a slow start does not immediately squash a team's playoff chances, there is a heightened sense of urgency with four games in the books. Teams are rounding into form, and we begin to see a little separation between the contenders and pretenders.
NFL
FOX Sports

Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: 49ers beat Rams 24-9 on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9. San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Broncos lose RB Javonte Williams to torn ACL

Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday ahead...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Should Dak Prescott freak out over his starting job with Cooper Rush's success? | What's Wright?

Cooper Rush has led the Dallas Cowboys to three straight wins and four of his own dating back to their Week 8 regular season win against the Minnesota Vikings last season. However, Dak Prescott is on track to return from thumb surgery as soon as Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, putting the Cowboys in a difficult situation at the QB spot. Does this mean panic time for Dak with Rush's success? Watch as Nick Wright explains why Dak will return as the Cowboys' starting QB.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Chiefs do about-face after Colts letdown in blowout of Bucs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One week after Kansas City could do little right in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could seemingly do no wrong in a 41-31 blowout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. On offense, Mahomes conjured more improvisational...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Browns again hurt themselves in painful road loss to Falcons

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett's car crash triggered another week of distractions for the Browns, leading to a familiar frustrating finish on Sunday. They're their own worst enemy. Cleveland's inability to score in the red zone and a costly defensive breakdown — a problem in the first two games...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Eagles stand strong as only undefeated team in NFL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Take a look at all the players getting credit this season for the Philadelphia Eagles' undefeated start — from offensive standouts Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown to defensive stalwarts Darius Slay and Brandon Graham — and it's easy to see why running back Miles Sanders was overlooked.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Bills finally win a close game, Lamar Jackson mostly to blame for loss | What's Wright?

The Buffalo Bills came from behind to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a game-winning chip shot field goal as time expired with a 23-20. final score. Josh Allen led his team to a close game victory despite the Bills recently struggling in this area, while Lamar Jackson's squad was shut out in the second half. Head Coach John Harbaugh also opted to go for it on fourth and goal instead of attempting a field goal. However, Nick Wright says that Buffalo has shown they are not an 'unstoppable juggernaut' and shares what this close game means for both teams.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf this past Thursday against Cincinnati, and on Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tagovailoa will miss Miami's Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets. Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Eagles, Bills, Chiefs lead Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams

The Eagles continue to fly high, showing the league they can win through the air or on the ground with a bruising victory over the Jaguars in a Philly downpour. Following the Eagles closely are the Bills, who had to rally to beat the Ravens, and the Chiefs, who jumped all over the Bucs.
NFL
FOX Sports

Jimmy Smith retires after 11 years with Baltimore Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Defensive back Jimmy Smith announced his retirement Monday after 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens. Smith said late last season that if he was going to continue playing, he wanted it to be for the Ravens. He was drafted by Baltimore in 2011 and never played anywhere else.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Falcons to rely on running game despite injury to Patterson

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are about to see how good their ground game is without Cordarrelle Patterson. A day after outrushing Cleveland in a 23-20 home victory, the Falcons (2-2) placed Patterson, their leading rusher, on injured reserve following minor knee surgery. He will miss at least the next four games.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Jaguars' Lawrence on 5-turnover game: 'No one else to blame'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has never played like he did at Philadelphia on Sunday. Not in the NFL. Not in college. Not in high school. Not in a backyard pickup game. Not ever. Lawrence turned the ball over five times — four fumbles and an interception —...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

