Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
ComicBook
Moonlighting Creator Reveals Shocking Tease for Cult-Favorite Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series
There is some major Moonlighting news coming this week, though fans still aren't quite sure what that news is going to be. Moonlighting, the crime comedy from the 1980s that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, has become a cult favorite over the years, despite the fact that it's not available to stream anywhere online. On Monday, creator Glenn Caron took to Twitter to say that he and Disney (who owns ABC) have worked together to deliver something exciting.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Brings Back Invincible Rick
Rick and Morty has officially gone beyond the halfway point of the sixth season, and the newest episode of the series has further explored Rick's new arsenal and tech upgrades since we have last seen him in a full fight! Previous seasons had established that Rick had modified his body to the point where he could be ready for anything that would come his way. But as the newest season of the series made him his most vulnerable ever following the events seen in the premiere, it's almost as if Rick has gone even further to make sure he could be ready for even bigger problems.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
NCIS Sets First Ever Crossover Event for CBS Shows
CBS's popular NCIS franchise is getting a massive crossover. According to Entertainment Weekly, all three shows in the NCIS franchise — NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will crossover with one another for the first time ever in January. This three-way crossover comes after a crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i last month. Per the report, this triple crossover will see the agents from each show teaming up as they attempt to take down a mysterious and highly trained hitman who has several of their own as his targets. The big three-way crossover episodes are currently in production and the exact episode air date has not yet been revealed.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Shares First Look at Arrival Parody
Rick and Morty and released the first preview for Season 6 Episode 7, which will apparently include a parody of Denis Villeneuve's Academy Award-nominated sci-fi/drama film, Arrival. As you can clearly see in the preview footage, the Rick and Morty episode will see Earth invaded by a mysterious alien armada. Morty tries to deny the latest planet-threatening calamity has anything to do with him – but needless to say, at this point he has trouble convincing those around him that it's true.
ComicBook
Mean Girls Moved to a New Streaming Home on October 3rd
October 3rd will always be remembered as the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was. This year, there is an additional reason to celebrate. Mean Girls, the beloved comedy starring Lindsay Lohan, celebrated October 3rd with a move to a new streaming home, allowing fans of the film to watch it after being reminded of the important occasion. On Monday, Mean Girls made its way to the Paramount+ streaming roster.
ComicBook
Halloween Movies: Get Paid $1,000 to Watch Disney Halloween Movies
No Hocus Pocus here: you can get paid $1,000 to binge-watch Disney Halloween movies. Jewelry company Shane Co. is looking for applicants to stream Hocus Pocus 2, Halloweentown, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and other Halloween movies to answer a questionnaire about "10 of Disney's darker classics." Shane will select one candidate who fills out its online application and meets their requirements: 1. Watch any 10 movies from a list of Disney Halloween movies. 2. Answer questions provided about each movie. 3. Be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Featurette Digs Into Jean-Luc and Q's Relationship (Exclusive)
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 brought back John de Lancie as the nearly omnipotent being Q for one last Q-Picard story. Q has always been a significant character in Star Trek. That's not only because de Lancie's performance made Q a delight whenever he appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, or Voyager. Most significantly, Q appeared in both the series premiere and series finale of The Next Generation, bookending the series and framing it as the trial of humanity. In his appearances in between, Q developed a special relationship with Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart).
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Fans Complain They Can't See Anything in New Episode
Throughout Game of Thrones, there were multiple times when fans complained that the series was too dark, keeping them from being able to see what was actually going on. The third episode in the final season, "The Long Night," was the worst of the bunch, and many were furious they couldn't tell what was happening during an incredibly important battle. On Sunday night, House of the Dragon joined the darkness party and delivered some hard-to-see scenes of its own.
ComicBook
Fan-favorite Marvel Movie Trilogy Now Streaming on Hulu
Marvel fans have something to smile about this weekend as one of the company's most beloved trilogies makes its way to a new streaming home. Blade is now playing over at Hulu along with Blade II and Blade: Trinity. It's a fun time to get into a little vampire action with Wesley Snipes. Over the past 20 years, the Daywalker has only grown more popular with audiences. A lot of Marvel Studios critics argue that the massively-successful movie franchise could learn a thing or two from this old trilogy. With the Blade movie being shaken up after the director left the project, Marvel fans could end up crowding around their TVs for a trip down memory lane this weekend.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Fans Are Wishing the Sequel Featured More Hannah Waddingham
Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and the long-awaited sequel sees the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters as well as Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson. While many of the other original Hocus Pocus stars did not return for the sequel, there is a fun new cast to play with the original trio. One such newcomer is Ted Lasso star and Emmy-winner, Hannah Waddingham. She plays The Witch Mother who helps the Sanderson Sisters get their powers when they were little girls. Sadly, Waddingham is only featured in one scene early in the movie, and fans are bummed she wasn't in more.
Comments / 0