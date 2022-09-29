Read full article on original website
The Biggest Game Releases of October 2022
The spooky month of October is upon us and that means we’ve got a whole new list of games coming out that you just might want to check out. From Gotham Knights, to Bayonetta 3, and Overwatch 2, there’s a little something for everyone!
New Game Plus
New Game Plus was added to Ghost of Tsushima in the 1.10 patch on October 16th 202, allowing players to replay the game with all of the Gear, Techniques and Vanity Items from a save that has completed the game's story. In addition, there are new items that can only be found in a New Game Plus playthrough.
Epic Games Store Reveals Two Free Games for This Week
The Epic Games Store has revealed its free offerings for the week, and the program will give away Runbow and The Drone Racing League Simulator this time. Runbow and The Drone Racing League are available for free on The Epic Games Store until October 6, 8:30 PM IST. Runbow. Runbow...
A House of the Dragon Survival Just Changed Game of Thrones History
Warning: Full spoilers for House of the Dragon's seventh episode, "Driftmark," follow. You can check out our review, too!. It's said that when you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die. Well, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," introduced a new, third thing. You fake your own death, leaving your family, the realm, and history to believe you've brutally perished.
Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond
Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for Harvestella. This page contains information on the first step of your journey - Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond - which will include items to be found as you follow the games basic introductory tutorial. It will also cover what you can do after leaving the introductory phase of the game.
Flowstone Saga - Steam Next Fest Trailer
Take a look at the world, characters, enemies, and puzzle-battle system of Flowstone Saga, an upcoming 16-bit, JRPG-inspired adventure game. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. Flowstone Saga launches on Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2023.
Soul Survivors - Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at Soul Survivors, an upcoming dark fantasy time-survival roguelite game coming to Early Access in Q1 2023. Watch the announcement trailer to see the hordes of enemies you'll fight against. A new demo for the game is available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
Red Ant Part
Red Ant Parts are a common resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Parts, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
LoL Patch Notes 12.19
The latest Patch Notes for League of Legends have arrived in the form of Patch 12.19, bringing with it a number of nerfs and buffs to various champions within the game. Available from a Riot Games developer on Twitter, these are the coming changes. This page breaks down the release...
Genshin Fecund Blessing Guide
Fecund Blessing begins once you complete Sounds from Afar, the first quest in Of Ballads and Brews. Travel to the Weinlesefest site north of Springvale, and speak with the nun by the announcement board in front of the Cat's Tail stall. She explains the tradition behind Fecund Blessing and directs you to the notice board where the first eight Fecund Hamper clues are pinned.
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
Elden Ring Streamer Beats Malenia Using a Dance Mat at Level 1
An Elden Ring streamer has managed to defeat the game's toughest boss, Malenia, Blade of Miquella, using a dance mat... at level one. Twitch user MissMikkaa captured the feat on stream (and shared it on Twitter, below), showing off the incredibly impressive accomplishment that took exactly 553 tries across more than 15 hours.
Black Ant Armor
This page features information about the Black Ant Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Black Ant Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Leads the Pack — IGN Staff Picks September 2022
It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
The Battle of Polytopia - Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
The Battle of Polytopia is heading to Nintendo Switch on October 13, 2022. The game is also available now on PC, Mac, and mobile. Watch the trailer for another look at the 4x strategy game, set on the Square, or the bizarre home planet of the bellicose Polytopians, where you become the ruler of one of 12 tribes, each with their own characteristics and technologies.
Weapon Skins
In Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the ability to equip different types of weapons has been altered from the previous game. Now each character has their own main weapon, and can instead choose to swap out different Weapon Skins (that have only cosmetic differences), while equipping Sparks now change your abilities in each battle.
Special Clothing
The Special category is unique in that these are special clothing outfits that typically cover your entire body and override the other armor you have. They are primarily seen as cosmetic items only, rather than providing protection like other clothing.
Koi Scale Armor
This page features information about the Koi Scale Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Koi Scale Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Spider Armor
This page features information about the Spider Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Spider Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Aussie Deals: Free Sonic Frontiers DLC and Up to 90% off in a Warner Bros. Publisher Sale!
Welcome back to the grind after a long weekend (hopefully) spent gaming. Three days of getting square eyes has likely depleted your Pile o' Shame a bit. Let's stack that sucker up again with cheap loot. Or, alternatively, let's plan for a possible future purchase by signing up to the...
