SFist
Log Gatos ‘Cool Mom’ Pleads Not Guilty To All 39 Felonies and Misdemeanors
Facing charges ranging from child endangerment to sexual assault for what are described as “alcohol-fueled sex parties for young teenagers,” the multiple-aliased Shannon O'Connor pleaded not guilty to all 39 criminal charges against her in a San Jose courtroom Monday morning. It was one year ago next week...
SFist
Man Dressed Like PG&E Employee Among Home Invaders Who Robbed Daly City Woman of Life Savings
On Wednesday, a man donning a utility vest and claiming to work for Pacific Gas and Electric was among a group of home invaders who robbed a 70-year-old woman of her life savings and left her with minor injuries. Around 9:45 a.m. this past Wednesday, a Ring Doorbell system caught...
SFist
Photos: Castro Street Fair Returns for 48th Year With a Familiar Vibe
On Sunday, underneath a blue sky and amid warm temperatures, thousands of people flooded the intersection at Castro and Market streets to buy handmade goods, eat food from several food trucks, and, of course, dance to fantastic DJ sets dressed in all sorts of regalia, or not dressed at all.
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Sideshows On Both Sides of the Bay Lead to Injuries
There was another illegal sideshow in San Francisco early Sunday, and video shows a kid getting knocked down by a car. The sideshow happened at Harrison and Main streets in SoMa/Rincon Hill, and residents of a nearby building say another sideshow happened there a few weeks ago and police don't do anything. There were multiple sideshows in this area last summer as well. [KRON4]
SFist
Sunday Links: Yep... Gas Prices in California Are on the Rise (Again)
The average price of a gallon of regular gas in CA is now about $6.38. In the Bay Area, costs per gallon of regular gas are closer to $6.67 — with prices expected to increase as much as $0.75 in the coming weeks; CA's Inflation Relief checks are expected to start going out next week. [Chronicle/AAA]
SFist
Someone Slashed Over 200 Car Tires in Alameda Friday Night
Hundreds of Alameda residents woke Saturday morning to their cars sitting a bit closer to the ground than they usually would — because some man decided to go on a crime spree, slashing tires around the East Bay city. Rates of car break-ins, catalytic converter theft, and grand theft...
SFist
Caltrain Mulling Plans For a Huge Housing Development On What Is Currently 20 Acres of Often Empty Tracks
Caltrain and property owner Prologis may resurrect an Ed Lee-era plan to turn 20 acres of SoMa and Mission Bay railyard into a “mixed-use development” full of housing, retail, and the new electrified Caltrain tracks. One of the biggest hot potatoes in San Francisco politics right now is...
