Dragon Ball Cosplay Defies Gravity With Goku's Super Saiyan Hair
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, fans around the world know who Son Goku is. From his first days on Earth to his most recent missions, the series has always kept a close eye on Goku. After all, the hero stands as Dragon Ball's de facto lead, and one fan is going viral all thanks to their gravity-defying take on the Saiyan.
Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Goes Viral With Chisato
The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
One Piece Cosplay Revisits Luffy's Undercover Style
The Straw Hat Pirates have worn many different outfits throughout the decades in One Piece's history, with Luffy mostly sticking to his patented red shirt but oftentimes having to wear disguises as he goes undercover throughout the various exploits in the Grand Line. With Wano Country seeing Luffy gaining a radically different look thanks to his Gear Fifth transformation, new cosplay has arrived that takes us back to Luffy's time during the Dressrosa Arc, in which Luffy wore a different shirt along with sporting a hilariously fake beard.
Dragon Ball Art Gives Goku a Pixar-Inspired Makeover
Dragon Ball fans know Goku backward and forwards at this point. After decades on the scene, it seems the Saiyan has done it all with fans as they've watched him grow from a kid to a granddad. Of course, the anime fandom is always looking for ways to reinvent the hero, and artists have given Goku makeovers time and again. But now, one tribute is going viral for giving the hero a Pixar-centric look.
My Hero Academia Brings Hagakure to Life in Controversial Cover Art
My Hero Academia is back in the headlines these days, and we have new content dropping on two fronts. While the anime gets underway with season six, readers are keeping up with the manga as its final act carries on. This week, fans were treated to a new chapter of the manga as always, but no one saw its cover art coming. And once you see it, well – you will understand why it is causing the controversy it is.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
Original Super Mario Bros Game Gets Realistic Remake Starring Chris Pratt
Super Mario fans who are currently waiting for their first look at Chris Pratt as the iconic plumber in the upcoming film from Minions production house Illumination, you might be waiting a while for the trailer. But you can at least pass the time with a new realistic game featuring a realistic take on Pratt as Mario in a recreation of the very first Super Mario game for the Nintendo Entertainment System. One fan has been hard at work recreating a few early levels from the original game in Unreal Engine, with players taking control of a realistic version of Mario with the likeness of Chris Pratt.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes on Night City With Lucy
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has absolutely taken over the anime world in the short time since the series made its premiere with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay has really taken the internet by storm with Lucy! Although the Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched to a divisive response among fans, it's like there's been a huge new swell of interest following the launch of its anime adaptation this Fall. And much of that response is due to the characters that fans fell in love with over the course of the new Netflix series.
Why Nintendo Once Censored the Name of a Famous Marvel Location
In the early '90s, Nintendo was very cautious about any content that released on its platforms. The company had built a family friendly reputation and fought hard to preserve it. So in 1992 when Acclaim was publishing Spider-Man and the X-Men in Arcade's Revenge for the Super Nintendo, Nintendo had a unique note for the game's developers: the name "Murderworld" could not be mentioned! This fact was revealed in a newly released set of notes shared on Twitter by retired video game programmer Kevin Edwards. The notes provide a very interesting window into game development during that era, and just how strict Nintendo could be!
Skyrim Fans Are Greatly Upset With Latest Switch Release
Longtime fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim have found themselves quite upset with Bethesda's latest release of the game on Nintendo Switch. This past week, yet another re-release of Skyrim came about. And while new versions of the popular RPG have been coming about for quite some time, this release happened to be Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which is something that Switch owners have been requesting for quite some time. Despite these requests, the reason that so many fans are baffled by this edition of the title comes with its price and overall performance.
God of War Ragnarok ESRB Rating Reveals Which Swear Words are in the Game
God of War Ragnarok is set to release next month on PlayStation platforms, and the Entertainment Software Rating Board has issued the game a "Mature" rating. ESRB ratings give gamers an idea of what type of content to expect, and an idea if it's appropriate for younger audiences. Of course, God of War fans already had a good idea that this probably wouldn't be appropriate for younger players, but the ESRB's rating summary gives a fun glimpse into what players can expect, including some choice swear words that will appear in the game.
Marvel's Avengers Giving Fans Free MCU Outfits This Week
Over the last two years, Marvel's Avengers has added a lot of great outfits, including designs based on the MCU. These alternate skins can get a little bit pricey, but fans can actually snag three designs for free, just by logging into the game before October 8th! Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor are each getting a free outfit based on a film from the first phase of the MCU: Cap's outfit comes from The Avengers, Thor's look comes from the first Thor, and Iron Man's design is the Mark V armor from Iron Man 2.
Moonlighting Creator Reveals Shocking Tease for Cult-Favorite Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series
There is some major Moonlighting news coming this week, though fans still aren't quite sure what that news is going to be. Moonlighting, the crime comedy from the 1980s that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, has become a cult favorite over the years, despite the fact that it's not available to stream anywhere online. On Monday, creator Glenn Caron took to Twitter to say that he and Disney (who owns ABC) have worked together to deliver something exciting.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Claps Back at Doubters With a Animation Upgrade
My Hero Academia's anime got hit pretty hard with criticism in Season 5 (see video above), as even longtime fans of the series seemed to think that studio Bones dropped the ball in terms of the series' overall aesthetic quality. It wasn't so much that fans were hating on My Hero Academia – it was more that the series had set a high bar for itself in the first four seasons of its run, but Season 5 didn't quite measure up.
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Report Could Reveal Disney+ Release Date
Filming on Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is set to get underway in the coming days, lasting the better part of the next seven months. While the series has yet to receive a concrete release date from the Disney-owned studio, a new report suggests the show could be hitting Disney+ later than expected. In a new piece from the Bespin Bulletin, the website claims the series will be released at some point in 2024, upwards of two years from now.
House of the Dragon: Bloody Brawl Sets the Stage for a Devastating War
While Game of Thrones followed the stories of several prominent houses in Westeros, House of the Dragon is much more focused, honing in on just one important family and how their decisions affect the rest of the realm. The series is all about House Targaryen and a portion of their time on the Iron Throne, beginning at the end of a long era of peace. Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, Viserys, and their children will ultimately lead Westeros into a bloody war. In Sunday night's new episode, a conflict between a couple of key characters let fans know that war is rapidly approaching.
My Hero Academia Unleashes Izuku's Strongest Quirk Yet
Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 368 to follow! My Hero Academia has finally kicked the final war between the heroes and villains into high gear as Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki are now starting what could be their final confrontation! With the war between the two sides reaching a new phase, Izuku finally was able to work his way into the floating U.A. Academy battlefield. The heroes had been struggling against Shigaraki, and now that Izuku is face to face with the villain, he wants to end things as fast as possible to avoid any further bloodshed.
Super Mario Bros. Movie Figures Leaked by Early Listings
The currently untitled Super Mario Bros. movie from Nintendo and Illumination will unsurprisingly be accompanied by some tie-in figures according to some listings that appear to have gone up a bit ahead of schedule. Figures that we know about already based on these listings include one each for Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and Toad. The only catch is that images pertaining to these listings haven't actually leaked just yet, so we don't know exactly what these new figures will look like.
