ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
County
Manatee County, FL
Manatee County, FL
Traffic
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to expedite building permits following Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will expedite all permits related to Hurricane Ian recovery. For permits that do not require technical review, an express permit will be provided. For permits that have statutory requirements for engineering drawings and plans review, such as pool cage repair, permits will be expedited to the best of our ability and resources.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
ARCADIA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Traffic Accident#Manatee#Ems
Mysuncoast.com

Water rescues continue in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working hard to provide assistance to the people who need to evacuate water in surrounding areas. Officers have been dispatched to multiple water rescues and welfare checks and hundreds have been taken to high ground. A curfew has been...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County opens distribution site in Myakka City

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County response teams are setting up shop and handing out supplies in the Myakka City area. Myakka is one of many places in the Suncoast to see the impacts of Hurricane Ian with trees down, power out, and high flooding. Anyone in need of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘Drain and Cover’ to prevent mosquitoes from multiplying

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is urging all residents and visitors to protect themselves from mosquito and tick bites. Mosquito control planes were required to fly out of the area ahead of the hurricane. Now that Hurricane Ian has passed, the planes are back and preparing to resume mosquito control missions on Oct. 4.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

School District of Sarasota County to hold emergency meeting Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District will be holding an emergency meeting to discuss the status of school closures following Ian. Sarasota County Schools are closed indefinitely due to the impact of Hurricane Ian. The Sarasota County School Board Emergency Resolution plans to meet Oct. 4 At...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County amends, shortens curfew

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office has announced that it will be amending its curfew. Effective immediately, a curfew is in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. This does reduce the original mandate. “I know the curfew is frustrating for some people, but it...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy