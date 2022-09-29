Read full article on original website
Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
Parts of Sarasota County still unsafe days after Hurricane Ian, officials say
Parts of Sarasota County are still hazardous to residents days after Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
FDOT: I-75 All Lanes Reopened in Sarasota County
I-75 from MM179 to MM193 is now open.
Sarasota County to expedite building permits following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will expedite all permits related to Hurricane Ian recovery. For permits that do not require technical review, an express permit will be provided. For permits that have statutory requirements for engineering drawings and plans review, such as pool cage repair, permits will be expedited to the best of our ability and resources.
Manatee County lists road closures
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
Holmes Beach Police Chief responds to remarks made by Manatee County Administrator
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Holmes Beach Police Chief has responded to remarks made last week by Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes during a press conference prior to Hurricane Ian striking the area. The remarks were captured in a TikTok video in which Dr. Hopes states " You...
Water rescues continue in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working hard to provide assistance to the people who need to evacuate water in surrounding areas. Officers have been dispatched to multiple water rescues and welfare checks and hundreds have been taken to high ground. A curfew has been...
Hurricane Ian shelters remain open in Sarasota County as rivers flood homes
On Sunday, Governor Ron DeSantis said the city of North Port experienced the worst flooding in the state. Rain from Hurricane Ian poured into the Myakka River last week, flooding homes and neighborhoods and trapping hundreds of people in south Sarasota County. Many have been rescued by air boats and...
Manatee County opens distribution site in Myakka City
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County response teams are setting up shop and handing out supplies in the Myakka City area. Myakka is one of many places in the Suncoast to see the impacts of Hurricane Ian with trees down, power out, and high flooding. Anyone in need of...
Florida Highway Patrol Cruiser Pulled From Hurricane Ian Flood Waters
A Florida Highway Patrol cruiser caught in the wrath of Hurricane Ian, was pulled from the flood waters in Hardee County caused by Hurricane Ian. According to police, on Thursday night, Sept. 29, the trooper was in the car when the road washed out. Police
Manatee County gas tracker shows open stations
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government has provided a link that shows drivers’ open gas stations and their prices. Click the link below :
Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
‘Drain and Cover’ to prevent mosquitoes from multiplying
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is urging all residents and visitors to protect themselves from mosquito and tick bites. Mosquito control planes were required to fly out of the area ahead of the hurricane. Now that Hurricane Ian has passed, the planes are back and preparing to resume mosquito control missions on Oct. 4.
School District of Sarasota County to hold emergency meeting Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District will be holding an emergency meeting to discuss the status of school closures following Ian. Sarasota County Schools are closed indefinitely due to the impact of Hurricane Ian. The Sarasota County School Board Emergency Resolution plans to meet Oct. 4 At...
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
Charlotte County amends, shortens curfew
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office has announced that it will be amending its curfew. Effective immediately, a curfew is in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. This does reduce the original mandate. “I know the curfew is frustrating for some people, but it...
I-75 reopens after being closed due to flood in North Port
Part of Interstate 75 is closed Friday night due to flooding from the Myakka River, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
