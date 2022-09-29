RIVER HILLS, WI -- The Cal Poly men's golf team was in 10th place when play was suspended late in the second round of the Marquette Intercollegiate due to darkness. Only 19 of the 87 players in the field completed their second rounds Sunday. The remaining 68 players will complete their second round Monday morning, followed by the final round of the 15-team tournament at the Milwaukee Country Club.

