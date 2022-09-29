Read full article on original website
Cal Poly Women’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Schedule
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Highlighted by hosting the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks at Mott Athletics Center, the Cal Poly women's basketball program announced its 2022-23 schedule Friday comprised of 10 non-conference game and 20 conference games on its 30-game slate. The Mustangs will have 15 home...
Cal Poly in 10th Place Near End of Second Round at Marquette Event
RIVER HILLS, WI -- The Cal Poly men's golf team was in 10th place when play was suspended late in the second round of the Marquette Intercollegiate due to darkness. Only 19 of the 87 players in the field completed their second rounds Sunday. The remaining 68 players will complete their second round Monday morning, followed by the final round of the 15-team tournament at the Milwaukee Country Club.
