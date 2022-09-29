Read full article on original website
U.S. Regulators Are Coming for Crypto. How Will the Future Look?
Several recently proposed bills and ongoing enforcement cases could define crypto industry's future in the U.S. If the SEC and CFTC win their ongoing crypto lawsuits, they could set a terrible precedent for decentralized finance and the broader industry. However, if the regulatory agencies lose, crypto could enjoy a renaissance.
How Much Energy Do NFTs Use? Less Than You May Think
NFTs have faced major criticism concerning their impact on the environment. Much of the criticism is rooted in a misunderstanding about how blockchains function. The major Layer 1 blockchains that serve as the main hubs for NFTs consume less energy than detractors seem to think. Ethereum cut its energy consumption...
Foreign outflows from EM Asian equities exceed 2008 outgo
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Foreigners resumed selling in Asian equities ex-China stocks in September as investors were deterred by U.S. interest rate hikes, a firmer greenback and a weaker regional growth outlook.
Jim Cramer Isn’t Worried About Credit Suisse. Does That Mean We Should Be?
Credit Suisse’s credit default swaps reached new all-time highs today, indicating strong fears from investors that the firm could soon default. Jim Cramer, however, seems quite optimistic about the situation. Cramer is notorious in the crypto space for his poorly-timed trading calls, so his optimism leads one to wonder.
Shares in French TV group M6 slump after RTL scraps plan to sell stake
PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shares in French TV company M6 (MMTP.PA) slumped on Tuesday after Bertelsmann's RTL Group (AUDK.LU) scrapped a plan to sell its controlling stake in M6.
Exports of India-made iPhones top $1 billion in 5 months - Bloomberg News
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Pound — live: Truss refuses to rule out benefits cuts, pledging ‘responsible finance’
Liz Truss has refused to confirm whether benefits will be uprated in line with soaring inflation, meaning some of the poorest could face a real-term cut to their income. The prime minister faces a new battle with her MPs on welfare, with two former work and pensions secretaries saying it would be wrong to renege on Boris Johnson’s pledge of an inflation-matching rise. Ms Truss, speaking on the Today programme this morning, said she is “committed to supporting the most vulnerable” but “we have to be fiscally responsible”. It comes as the pound rebounded today to an almost two-week...
Pound bounces back in Asia trading after Liz Truss’s tax plan U-turn
Pound sterling rose to an almost two-week high on Tuesday, boosted by the UK government’s U-turn on controversial plans for tax cuts. Sterling rose 0.08 per cent to $1.1333, up about 10 per cent from the record low against the dollar seen last week following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget announcement of scrapping the highest rate of income tax, with cuts funded by increased borrowing.Mr Kwarteng’s pledge to abolish the 45p rate of tax, paid by people who earn more than £150,000 a year, was met with a major pushback from the opposition and a rebellion among backbench Tory MPs,...
UN Warns Fed to Cool Rate Hikes
A UN agency has urged the U.S. Federal Reserve to slow the pace at which it is raising the federal funds rate. The Fed has been authorizing steep rate hikes throughout 2022 in an effort to combat rampant inflation. The UN report argues that poor countries will suffer disproportionately as...
DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain
The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web3. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next 2 quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Nader Al-Naji, the founder of DeSo, said:. “Most...
DeFi Saver Introduces the Most Complete Compound III Experience
DeFi Saver, a team best known for their automated liquidation protection services for lending protocols they’ve been working on since 2019, announced the release of a full-fledged Compound v3 integration. DeFi Saver has supported the Compound protocol since the early DeFi days, with a dedicated dashboard, an array of advanced features, and their unique, signature automated leverage management and liquidation protection options.
