Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) defeated the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Alabama dominated throughout the whole game but they did not come out unscathed. Junior quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. […] The post Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban gives honest Jalen Milroe take after win vs Arkansas
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) blew out the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Unfortunately for Alabama, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in to replace starting quarterback Bryce Young after Young left the game with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.
Georgia football suffers huge blow vs. Missouri with troubling injury update on Jalen Carter
The Georgia Bulldogs are having a tough Saturday evening, as the Missouri Tigers are surprisingly backing the reigning national champions to a corner. Georgia football found itself trailing by 10 points after the first two quarters of the contest, and if the Tigers are to answer to the call and overcome that lead to win […] The post Georgia football suffers huge blow vs. Missouri with troubling injury update on Jalen Carter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings’ plan for Lewis Cine after devastating leg injury suffered vs. Saints
The Minnesota Vikings picked up a huge Week 4 win in London over the New Orleans Saints, but they endured a devastating injury loss to 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine. The No. 32 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft suffered a lower left leg fracture during a punt return early in the game and was transported to a local hospital. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game Cine will undergo surgery at the hospital.
Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch
The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury
The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
Russell Wilson’s emotional reaction to loss against rival Raiders
The Denver Broncos fell to their division rival, Las Vegas Raiders, on Sunday, 32-23. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson pointed to the third quarter as the moment the game began to slip away from them. #Broncos @DangeRussWilson on the loss. He singled out 3Q where stalled offensively as the problem. “But we don’t lack confidence.” Says […] The post Russell Wilson’s emotional reaction to loss against rival Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Alabama football fans shouldn’t be worried about star QB Bryce Young’s injury
Another college football Saturday is in the books, and yet another win for Bryce Young and Alabama win along with it. The Crimson Tide appeared in control after jumping out to a 28-0 lead on the road against Arkansas in the second quarter. While the Razorbacks tore off 23 unanswered points to make the game […] The post 3 reasons Alabama football fans shouldn’t be worried about star QB Bryce Young’s injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dillon Gabriel exits game after dirty, helmet-to-helmet hit by TCU player
Things went from bad to worse for Oklahoma football on Saturday against TCU. Down 34-10 early in the second quarter, quarterback Dillon Gabriel was attempting to get a first down with his legs, only for linebacker Jamoi Hodge to lower his shoulder and go helmet-to-helmet with him, resulting in a fight. Take a look: Dillon […] The post Dillon Gabriel exits game after dirty, helmet-to-helmet hit by TCU player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chicago Bears: 4 takeaways from Week 4 loss vs. Giants
The Chicago Bears could not capitalize on a Daniel Jones injury as they lost on the road against the New York Giants, 20-12, in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Bears’ Week 4 loss. With Giants quarterback Daniel Jones...
Jahmyr Gibbs’ reveals Alabama football’s mindset before Texas A&M revenge game
Jahmyr Gibbs wasn’t a member of the Alabama football team last year when they were handed a 41-38 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M. However, Gibbs knows how important this Saturday’s rematch against the Aggies is to his teammates. The talented Tide halfback was asked about his teammates’ mindset heading into the game. Here’s […] The post Jahmyr Gibbs’ reveals Alabama football’s mindset before Texas A&M revenge game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team player the 49ers in Santa Clara.
Russell Wilson’s message to Broncos’ Melvin Gordon after latest fumble debacle vs. Raiders
The Denver Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders by a final score of 32-23 on Sunday. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has faced turnover issues this season, as he’s now tallied 3 total fumbles after losing a fumble on Sunday. Russell Wilson sent a strong message to Denver’s running back after the game, per […] The post Russell Wilson’s message to Broncos’ Melvin Gordon after latest fumble debacle vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 takeaways from Week 4 loss vs. Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a 29-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. And at times it looked like they were beating themselves. At times, both sides were playing in an all-out downpour. The rain didn’t stop for the entire contest, and this impacted the Jaguars much more than it did the Eagles. A […] The post Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 takeaways from Week 4 loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL London Game Odds: Vikings vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints will head across the pond as the two NFL teams meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. It’s time to embrace royalty as we check our NFL odds series with a Vikings-Saints prediction and pick. The Vikings defeated the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday, rallying from a 24-14 […] The post NFL London Game Odds: Vikings vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Will Anderson’s blunt message ahead of Alabama-Texas A&M clash
Will Anderson and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to take on Texas A&M in primetime on Saturday night. Before the start of the season, the matchup was circled on everyone’s calendars due to the off-season that both teams had. During last year’s matchup, Anderson and Alabama were upset on their home field. Texas A&M […] The post Will Anderson’s blunt message ahead of Alabama-Texas A&M clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Commanders vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders for Week 4! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Cowboys prediction and pick. The Washington Commanders head to Dallas (1-2) on the season after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Washington failed to score a point until the 4th quarter as the […] The post NFL Odds: Commanders vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Rams’ Takkarist McKinley, Justin Hollins get into fight on sidelines during loss to 49ers
Emotions were running high on Monday night as the Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in an intense Week 4 battle. The Niners had control of the contest for pretty much the entire evening, and come the fourth quarter, the defending champs were already on the brink of their second loss in […] The post WATCH: Rams’ Takkarist McKinley, Justin Hollins get into fight on sidelines during loss to 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions: 4 takeaways from Week 4 loss vs. Seahawks
The Detroit Lions fell short in a shootout against the Seattle Seahawks, 48-45, in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Lions’ Week 4 loss. If you enjoy offensive football, Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks was for you. Both teams, but particularly […] The post Detroit Lions: 4 takeaways from Week 4 loss vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Stephen Curry gets absolutely roasted by Peyton, Eli Manning for youth football look
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is probably regretting now that an old photo of him trying youth football is widely available online. That is after Peyton Manning and Eli Manning mocked him over it during his ManningCast appearance on Monday night. Curry appeared for the telecast of Monday Night...
