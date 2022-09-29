ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerial photos show just how much destruction Hurricane Ian caused in Florida

By Natalie Musumeci
In this aerial view, flooded homes are shown after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida on September 29, 2022 in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm on Wednesday.
  • As officials assess the damage, aerial images show just how much destruction Ian caused.
  • President Joe Biden warned that Ian may turn out to be the "deadliest" hurricane to ever hit Florida.

Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction across southwest Florida after it made landfall there as a powerful Category 4 storm on Wednesday.

The storm packed winds of more than 150 miles-per-hour as it brought dangerous storm surges and flooding.

Some locals found themselves trapped inside their flooded homes as Hurricane Ian battered the state, knocking out the power for more than 2.5 people million.

Officials are still assessing the damage from the storm with search-and-rescue efforts underway.

An official death toll from the storm has not yet been released, but President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that Hurricane Ian may turn out to be the "deadliest" storm to ever hit Florida.

These shocking aerial photos show the extensive damage done to the Sunshine State after it was walloped by Hurricane Ian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N06MW_0iFdiU9r00
This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNVwD_0iFdiU9r00
Smoldering homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Meyers Beach. Fla.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkaY7_0iFdiU9r00
Business are seen destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

Photo/Wilfredo Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ybu7C_0iFdiU9r00
A massive section of the Sanibel Causeway collapsed due to the effects of Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.

AP Photo/Steve Helber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STZKP_0iFdiU9r00
In this aerial view, vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Fla.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jd3vq_0iFdiU9r00
Damaged homes are seen after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida on September 29, 2022 in Punta Gorda, Fla.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ir8gE_0iFdiU9r00
The remnant of a pier is seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZ99R_0iFdiU9r00
Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfMXk_0iFdiU9r00
Vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Fl.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqLJX_0iFdiU9r00
A home burns on Sanibel Island in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fla.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfVy2_0iFdiU9r00
Battered boats are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwUB1_0iFdiU9r00
Damaged homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

