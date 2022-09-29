Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to prison for drug conviction in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A Hastings man was sentenced to prison on a drug conviction in northeast Nebraska. On Monday in Stanton County District Court, 31-year-old Christopher Mueller was given more than two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension. Mueller was arrested earlier...
Former assistant prison warden pleads guilty to unlawful acts with inmate
A former assistant Nebraska prison warden pleaded guilty Monday to felony unlawful acts with an inmate in exchange for having two felony charges of sexually abusing the inmate dropped.
klkntv.com
Man arrested after pointing loaded gun at officer, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Police officer acted quickly to stop a man who pointed a gun at them early Monday morning. Around 2:20 a.m., police were sent to an area near 84th and A Streets after a caller reported a man standing in the roadway. When officers...
News Channel Nebraska
Two men arrested for weapon-related charges in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they responded to two incidents involving weapons. LPD said that Friday morning around 7:15, officers were sent to an address near 70th and Morrill Ave. on a report of an individual making a disturbance while being armed with a knife. Police said...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police release name of homicide victim
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a man killed last week at a northeast Lincoln home. Police said officers found 48-year-old Robert Aguirre dead inside a home near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Also at the location were a witness and 35-year-old...
klin.com
UPDATE: Homicide Victim Identified
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Lincoln Police arrested Joshua Larsen of Lincoln after the body of another man was found inside a home near 65th and Madison. The victim has been identified as Robert Aguirre. Officers responded to a welfare check call around at 2:30 AM and found Larsen with a...
KSNB Local4
Two arrested after troopers find cocaine, pills in traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people after locating suspected cocaine and unknown pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Mercedes...
WOWT
Nebraska trooper arrest Chicagoans after finding cocaine, pills in stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Chicagoans were arrested by Nebraska troopers after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Jennilee Velez, 20, and Mia Williams, 20, were arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail according to the release. A Nebraska...
KYTV
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A passenger’s iPhone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in Nebraska, claiming the lives of six people. Lincoln Police Department officers responded to a fatal crash around 2:16 a.m. Sunday. The department said the call came from an iPhone recording indicating...
klkntv.com
Night of drinking ended in strangulation at Lincoln Motel 6, court documents say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man whose remains were found in a dumpster at a northwest Lincoln motel was strangled, according to court documents filed Thursday. Lincoln Police Officer Robert Martin gave more details on what led up to the killing of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz. On Aug. 29, Patz...
knopnews2.com
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
klkntv.com
Former FBI agent shares Mar-a-Lago insights with Nebraska law students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After getting both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Nebraska, Greg Stejskal spent 31 years in the FBI as a special agent. He came back to Lincoln on Monday to talk about his career with the community and law students. “It’s great,”...
1011now.com
Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
York News-Times
Lincoln's 'worst crash in recent memory' kills six
Six people died early Sunday morning in what Lincoln Police called "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." LPD spent the day near 56th and Randolph streets investigating what caused a Honda Accord heading eastbound to cross the center of the road and collide with a tree in the yard of a house, shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
York News-Times
Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A passenger's cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said. Five men in the Honda Accord died at the scene of the crash around 2:15 a.m. in...
WOWT
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory. Early Sunday morning, police reported that five people were killed at the scene of a crash at 56th & Randolph, and one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. LPD later reported the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Female inmate missing from correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 36-year-old female inmate failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from her job Friday night. Officials said Tabitha Viktora is a 5' 3'', 170 lbs., white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
Lincoln Police arrest homicide suspect
On Wednesday, the Lincoln Police Department arrested William T. Wright for alleged first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the death of Ronnie J. Patz.
klin.com
Thousands Of Dollars In Tools Stolen From Lincoln Business
Lincoln Police were called to Midwest Steel near 7th and N Street around 6:30 Wednesday morning to investigate a burglary. “A business supervisor reported arriving employees found a south side door had the lock portion drilled out of the doorknob,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. Police say a check...
1011now.com
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
