York, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Hastings man sentenced to prison for drug conviction in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. – A Hastings man was sentenced to prison on a drug conviction in northeast Nebraska. On Monday in Stanton County District Court, 31-year-old Christopher Mueller was given more than two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension. Mueller was arrested earlier...
News Channel Nebraska

Two men arrested for weapon-related charges in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they responded to two incidents involving weapons. LPD said that Friday morning around 7:15, officers were sent to an address near 70th and Morrill Ave. on a report of an individual making a disturbance while being armed with a knife. Police said...
1011now.com

Lincoln Police release name of homicide victim

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a man killed last week at a northeast Lincoln home. Police said officers found 48-year-old Robert Aguirre dead inside a home near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Also at the location were a witness and 35-year-old...
klin.com

UPDATE: Homicide Victim Identified

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Lincoln Police arrested Joshua Larsen of Lincoln after the body of another man was found inside a home near 65th and Madison. The victim has been identified as Robert Aguirre. Officers responded to a welfare check call around at 2:30 AM and found Larsen with a...
KSNB Local4

Two arrested after troopers find cocaine, pills in traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people after locating suspected cocaine and unknown pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Mercedes...
WOWT

Nebraska trooper arrest Chicagoans after finding cocaine, pills in stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Chicagoans were arrested by Nebraska troopers after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Jennilee Velez, 20, and Mia Williams, 20, were arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail according to the release. A Nebraska...
knopnews2.com

Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
Public Safety
1011now.com

Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
York News-Times

Lincoln's 'worst crash in recent memory' kills six

Six people died early Sunday morning in what Lincoln Police called "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." LPD spent the day near 56th and Randolph streets investigating what caused a Honda Accord heading eastbound to cross the center of the road and collide with a tree in the yard of a house, shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
York News-Times

Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A passenger's cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said. Five men in the Honda Accord died at the scene of the crash around 2:15 a.m. in...
WOWT

Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory. Early Sunday morning, police reported that five people were killed at the scene of a crash at 56th & Randolph, and one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. LPD later reported the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
News Channel Nebraska

Female inmate missing from correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 36-year-old female inmate failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from her job Friday night. Officials said Tabitha Viktora is a 5' 3'', 170 lbs., white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
klin.com

Thousands Of Dollars In Tools Stolen From Lincoln Business

Lincoln Police were called to Midwest Steel near 7th and N Street around 6:30 Wednesday morning to investigate a burglary. “A business supervisor reported arriving employees found a south side door had the lock portion drilled out of the doorknob,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. Police say a check...
1011now.com

Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
