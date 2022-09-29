INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a beautiful October weekend across the state. Lots of sunshine but a bit breezy at times. TODAY: A few clouds may enter the eastern half of Indiana today as what’s left of Hurricane Ian moves along the east coast. Otherwise look for lots of sunshine today. Temperatures start out in the 40s in many spots but will climb into the 70s later this afternoon. Winds pick up today out of the northeast. They may gust up to 20 mph at times.

2 DAYS AGO