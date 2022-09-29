ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WISH-TV

Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
WISH-TV

Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery￼

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
FLORIDA STATE
WISH-TV

Tourist attractions in Florida and the Carolinas: What’s open and closed

(CNN) — In the wake of a devastating Hurricane Ian, theme parks and other sites of interest to tourists worked to reopen in hard-hit Florida as well as the Carolinas. Here’s a status report of the latest plans of various theme parks and other tourist attractions in Florida along with what’s going on with various cruises. The statuses of top tourist attractions in the Carolinas appear near the end of this article:
FLORIDA STATE
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Farm deaths on decline in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Deaths on the farm are becoming fewer and fewer in Indiana. In Monday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez spoke with Ed Sheldon, Purdue University agricultural safety and health specialist. They talked about the multiple factors that are causing the decrease in...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. Oxfam America: Indiana ranked 36th-worst state for workers. The nonprofit Oxfam America ranked states ranked on wage policies, worker protections, and rights to unionize. The Hoosier State was ranked second-to-last in wage policies, earning...
INDIANA STATE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Warnings
WISH-TV

Volunteers make final push to register voters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Voting rights advocates say new voters tell them they’re signing up out of a sense of duty rather than a response to any one issue. On a cool evening at the end of September, Barbara Tully and Lindsay Bledsoe made the rounds at the Indyvolved event at Victory Field. They carried voter registration forms and cards with QR codes to take people to candidate information pages. Most of the people they talked to had already signed up.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Sunny, seasonable but breezy weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a beautiful October weekend across the state. Lots of sunshine but a bit breezy at times. TODAY: A few clouds may enter the eastern half of Indiana today as what’s left of Hurricane Ian moves along the east coast. Otherwise look for lots of sunshine today. Temperatures start out in the 40s in many spots but will climb into the 70s later this afternoon. Winds pick up today out of the northeast. They may gust up to 20 mph at times.
WISH-TV

Brie, Camembert cheeses recalled due to possible lysteria

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Old Europe Cheese Inc. is recalling some brie and Camembert soft cheese products due to possible listeria contamination. The recall is being issued after six people nationwide became sick with listeria. The soft cheese products were made in the company’s Michigan facility and distributed to stores...
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WISH-TV

Walk to End Alzheimer’s goal is $1 million

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Alzheimer’s Association Indiana Chapter hosted the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Carroll Stadium. Gates opened at 9 a.m. and the walk started at 10:45 a.m. Natalie Sutton, the executive director of the Indiana Chapter, said, “All funds raised through Walk to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

