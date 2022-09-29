ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

UC Merced chancellor touts rise in rankings, enrollment at ‘State of the University’ speech

By Shawn Jansen
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 4 days ago

UC Merced Chancellor Juan Sánchez Muñoz delivered his state of the university address Wednesday, touting the university’s increased enrollment, research funding and recent climb in rankings among national institutions.

Speaking to the UC Merced Foundation, campus leadership and local dignitaries, Munoz heralded work done by staff and students at the school.

He said the total enrollment of more than 9,100 students this fall is the highest in the history of the university.

“This is even more remarkable when one looks at the broader context,” Muñoz said. “Enrollment in U.S. higher education has been declining since 2010. This year there are almost 300,000 fewer students enrolled nationally than just 2021.”

“Unlike last year, we were able to accommodate all who wanted to live on our campus and we hope that this is always something that we’re able to do,” Muñoz added.

For the third year in a row UC Merced, which opened in 2005, was ranked among the top 100 institutions by U.S. News & World Report and the university was ranked in the top 50 by Washington Monthly.

The Association for the Advanced Sustainability in High Education ranks UC Merced as a platinum university, ranking it tied for No. 1 for its research on sustainability.

“This is a very good report card for any 17 year old,” Muñoz joked. “I always say we don’t do what we do to chase rankings, rather we pursue excellence and the world takes notice.”

Muñoz applauded the $100 million allocated to UC Merced by the state budget in July that will help fund campus expansion, climate-related initiatives, the university’s Community and Labor Center and a potential housing partnership with Merced College.

He also displayed an artists’ rendering of UC Merced’s new medical education building.

UC Merced’s proposed Health, Behavioral Sciences and Medical Education Building will house the Departments of Psychological Sciences and Public Health, a medical education program, and Health Sciences Research Institute.

UCSF’s regional hospital and clinical program in Fresno will work in partnership with UC Merced’s new medical program.

“Next fall we will enroll our first cohort of the BS to MD scholars from the Valley,” Muñoz said.

“These are students from the Valley who will start here in Merced, their first years as students — undergraduates, baccalaureate students — and then complete their medical education — after years one and two in this building — with our partners at UC San Francisco and Fresno.”

“This is unprecedented and this will provide a pipeline of medical professionals indefinitely here in the Valley,” Muñoz added.

Muñoz said the final Board of Regents approval for the medical buildings is expected in early spring with groundbreaking on the new buildings soon thereafter.

He spoke about the automatic admissions program which was launched in 2021 with Merced Union High School District that grants automatic entry to UC Merced for local students who meet UC level criteria in high school.

“Its popularity has proven so great that we launched the automatic admission program this year alone with five more districts, including Dinuba, Cutler Orosi, Chowchilla, Los Banos and (Modesto),” he said.

Muñoz says the automatic admissions program for local students fulfills a promise made early when UC Merced was built “to provide an opportunity and access to the highest caliber of higher education for students from the Valley and we anticipate many more agreements to be signed.”

“What we do here every day in teaching and research and creating a supportive community is being noticed throughout California and indeed throughout the country,” he added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Los Baños Enterprise

New buildings in Los Banos to house medical and dental offices, restaurants

According to City of Los Banos Community and Economic Development Director Stacy Souza-Elms, development will be occurring in the future on the northeast corner of E. Pacheco Blvd. Stacy Souza-Elms and Ward Road. It will consist of a two-story medical-dental office building operated by Camarena Health and a 12- pump gasoline, service station with convenience market and attached drive-thru window, and a dog park developed by Legacy Realty Development.
LOS BANOS, CA
GV Wire

This Fresno Sandwich Shop Has New Owners with Big Expansion Plans

A north Fresno sandwich shop has changed hands recently and its new owners are making plans for a big expansion in the region, an industry trade publication is reporting. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop on Blackstone Ave. near Herndon was recently purchased by a three-person franchise team operating under the name of Hungry Hospitality. The owners are a father and son duo, joined by a longtime family friend.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Merced, CA
Education
State
California State
City
Merced, CA
City
Modesto, CA
City
Chowchilla, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Los Banos, CA
Local
California Education
sierranewsonline.com

Madera County: A Better Place to Live, Work, and Play

As Chief of Staff for Madera County District 5, I often receive calls from residents that can no longer afford to live in the area. Rising costs of living and housing shortages are forcing people to move to more urban areas. No one should have to leave their home to find a more affordable life and better paying job. I will work to improve our affordable housing stock as well as create better paying jobs and pathways to obtain them.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Railroad history may be leaving Fresno for Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno may be losing a historical piece of railroad history soon. The Fresno City Council voted on Thursday September 29 to donate Southern Pacific Engine 1238 to the Kingsburg Railroad Dept. The train engine has been in Roeding Park since 1956 when it was donated by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Over […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

CHP Identifies Clovis Man as Driver of Car That Killed Cyclist

The California Highway Patrol identified Johnson Chang, 47, of Clovis as the driver of a sports car that drifted across the center line and killed a Fresno woman riding her bike on Watts Valley Road on Sunday morning. According to the CHP report, the 51-year-old woman died at the scene...
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

New area code coming to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Merced#Research University#Merced College#University Of California#Public University#Linus College#The Uc Merced Foundation#U S News World Report
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Crash Reported on West Grayson Road in Merced County

Officials in Merced County reported a recent fatal crash involving a big rig and a Dodge Ram pickup truck on West Grayson Road. The incident was described as a head-on collision that occurred near Shiloh Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Inmate sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former gang members and inmates were each sentenced to more than five years in prison for a COVID-19-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say that Sholanda Thomas, 38, a former gang member and an inmate at the Central California Woman’s Facility (CCWF) in […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Have you seen her? Girl reported missing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking the public for information that can help find a missing 11-year-old girl. Samantha Alvarado was last seen at her residence in the area of Fruit and Shields avenues on Sunday, Oct. 2 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Alvarado is 5 feet tall, weighs around 110 pounds, […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser

A Fresno police officer and his family are the big winners in this year’s Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. A raffle ticket Xao Herr purchased was drawn Wednesday night, making him the owner of a brand new 2,032-square-foot Pasatiempo Granville home packed with cutting-edge features and design elements. “The...
FRESNO, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
2K+
Followers
70
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy