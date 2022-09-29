Read full article on original website
Jury selection begins in trial of Maine mother accused of killing Maddox Williams
The trial beings Monday for a Waldo County mother charged in the death of her 3-year-old son. Jury selection starts Monday morning in the depraved indifference murder case against Jessica Trefethen, formerly known as Jessica Williams. Authorities say her son, Maddox Williams, suffered severe injuries while in her care last...
Car crashes into home in Winslow
WINSLOW (WGME) -- A car plowed into a home in Winslow Monday after authorities say the driver possibly lost consciousness behind the wheel. It happened on China Road. Winslow police say that the driver was heading toward China when he crossed the centerline and went into a ditch. The car...
This Mainer goes to work each morning, but has been homeless for 4 years
BANGOR (BDN) -- Craig Stevens waited for a ride to work on Friday during a cold September morning, just as he does most days, smoking a cigarette and watching the sunrise. He stood by the side of the road on the fringes of “Tent City,” the growing homeless encampment on Bangor’s west side.
Winslow voters to decide if town will prohibit personal use of fireworks
WINSLOW (WGME) -- Winslow is the latest Maine town to consider prohibiting the personal use of fireworks. If passed by voters, only professional fireworks shows would still be allowed. For 25 years, Winslow put on the one of largest Fourth of July fireworks shows in central Maine. Now, the town...
Bangor School District implements new security alert system
BANGOR (WGME) -- The Bangor School District is trying something new to help keep kids safe. Starting after the winter holiday break, the Bangor School District will be implementing a new security alert system through "Centegix." According to the superintendent, employees will be given a card about the size of...
