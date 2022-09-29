ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town, ME

WGME

Car crashes into home in Winslow

WINSLOW (WGME) -- A car plowed into a home in Winslow Monday after authorities say the driver possibly lost consciousness behind the wheel. It happened on China Road. Winslow police say that the driver was heading toward China when he crossed the centerline and went into a ditch. The car...
WINSLOW, ME
WGME

Winslow voters to decide if town will prohibit personal use of fireworks

WINSLOW (WGME) -- Winslow is the latest Maine town to consider prohibiting the personal use of fireworks. If passed by voters, only professional fireworks shows would still be allowed. For 25 years, Winslow put on the one of largest Fourth of July fireworks shows in central Maine. Now, the town...
WINSLOW, ME
WGME

Bangor School District implements new security alert system

BANGOR (WGME) -- The Bangor School District is trying something new to help keep kids safe. Starting after the winter holiday break, the Bangor School District will be implementing a new security alert system through "Centegix." According to the superintendent, employees will be given a card about the size of...
BANGOR, ME

