ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IL

Block party to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PY7Fr_0iFdgoMR00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Franklin STEAM Academy will be hosting a block party for families to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event includes activities for students, an open house for families, food trucks and a DJ.

The event begins at 5:30 P.M. at Franklin’s campus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Crises nursey surpasses 100 art pieces for upcoming auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — In preparation for the Children’s Art Auction, Mini O’Beirne Crises Nursery has received over 100 pieces of artwork from the community and children at the nursery. Mini O’Bierne, in partnership with the Heart of Wes Barr Foundation, will host an online Children’s Art Auction. The event will raise funds to provide […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Capitol Connection: Poll shows Pritzker with strong lead

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Political reporter for Lee Enterprises Brenden Moore and Political reporter for WTAX radio Dave Dahl join the Reporters Roundtable on Capitol Connection to discuss poll results that show Pritzker with a solid lead, They go into details about the campaign trail, and where we could see the two campaigns go from […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur to start Sunday bus services

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you need to go to work or get groceries on Sunday, you are in luck. At the council meeting on September 19, the Decatur City Council authorized the Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) to start Sunday bus services. Officials said DPTS plans a one-year pilot program offering Sunday bus services from […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Franklin, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
recordpatriot.com

Alton bridge jump threat made Monday

ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
ALTON, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighters responds to car in water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur declares Sept. 30 ‘ADM Day’

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — For the 120-year anniversary of ADM, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe formally declared Sept. 30 “ADM Day” in Decatur. ADM, formally known as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, has been a member of Decatur since 1969. Decatur is home to its North American Headquarters, and Decatur has the most prominent operation location. They employ more […]
DECATUR, IL
KICK AM 1530

Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Block Party#Localevent#Parade#Hispanic Heritage Month#Franklin Steam Academy#Nexstar Media Inc
recordpatriot.com

Your first look at what's happening this week around Jacksonville

H.O.P.S. Sale: 8 a.m.-noon, Morgan County Fairgrounds 4H Building, 110 N. Westgate Ave. | Holidays on Parade Sale hosted by The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. For more information, call 217-245-7124. Proceeds benefit Salvation Army Youth Programming of Jacksonville. IC Homecoming Parade: 10-11 a.m., beginning at West State and Church streets,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

House fire sparks in Decatur

DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur police looking for robbery suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery case. The robbery happened on Sept. 25 on North Drive. Police said an elderly, disabled man was sitting on his front porch when another man walked up and began asking for money. The suspect then walked onto […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Central A&M students continue recovery after accident

MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22. The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening. Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod […]
MOWEAQUA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WAND TV

New truck stop opening up in Riverton

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
RIVERTON, IL
WAND TV

Person extracted from car following I-72 incident

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Family displaced after residential fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur family has been displaced after residential house fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 1200 block E Riverside Ave for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews said they found a home with heavy...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Judge will decide if Decatur man is innocent or a killer

DECATUR — A judge presiding over a bench trial is weighing the evidence to decide whether Lamar T. Williams is innocent or an enraged killer who went on a Decatur shooting spree that left a grandmother dying in front of her grandchildren. Decatur police officers kicked in the front...
DECATUR, IL
thebengilpost.com

Carlinville man receives 40-year sentence for 2021 murder

After pleading guilty to the 2021 murder of a Virden man and receiving in exchange a recommended sentence cap of 40 years, Judge Joshua Meyer granted the state’s request for 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Dalton Obermark, 21 of Carlinville. “Many individuals who have committed...
CARLINVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

Windows covered at Jacoby

ALTON — Employees from Stutz Excavating spent Friday morning boarding up all of the second and third floor windows at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton, because they were becoming unsafe. The upstairs portion of the former furniture store has not really been used by the...
ALTON, IL
WAND TV

Fire crews respond to vehicle in water

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
ROCHESTER, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois woman sentenced for killing man during home invasion

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois woman was sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering a man after breaking into his home. Chancey Hutson, 31, was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. For the next 46...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy