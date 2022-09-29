Block party to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Franklin STEAM Academy will be hosting a block party for families to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
The event includes activities for students, an open house for families, food trucks and a DJ.
The event begins at 5:30 P.M. at Franklin's campus.
