Bremerton, WA

Name-calling isn't a loving witness

By Tom Driscoll, Poulsbo
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago

Mary Lou Long is a talented writer who chose to present those who disagree with her as "faith haters," and to emphasize her biased generalization with repetition, not reason. (Kitsap Sun letters, " Complaint over Kennedy will end up costing our schools millions ", Sept. 25)

Mary's claims that unnamed persons who opposed Joe Kennedy's grandstanding public prayers at midfield after Bremerton High School football games are "faith haters with "a need for power." This claim is not presented with any substantiating evidence. Why did she not conclude that those who opposed Joe's behavior are Bible-believing persons of faith who take seriously Jesus' words in Matthew's Gospel on prayer and hate?

"Beware of practicing your piety before men in order to be seen by them, for then you will have no reward from your Father who is in heaven. " ...But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret, and your Father who sees in secret will reward you."

Jesus preached love, not hate. "You have heard that it was said, you shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy. But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for those who persecute you."

Mary's negative name-calling is not persuasive and does not strike me as a loving witness to personal faith.

Tom Driscoll, Poulsbo

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Name-calling isn't a loving witness

