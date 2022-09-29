President Joe Biden will need to survive legal scrutiny to deliver on his student loan campaign promise ahead of the midterm elections. Biden announced in August that he'd "cancel" up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of borrowers, a program that is estimated to cost $500 billion. But with two lawsuits filed arguing the program is illegal, it all hangs in the balance with just weeks to go before voters decide who controls Congress for the next two years.

