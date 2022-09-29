Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Biden continues his economic assault on the states
In an effort to boost its policies and chart a path to the future ahead of the November midterm elections, the White House released the Biden-Harris Economic Blueprint. The 58-page document showcases a five-part plan that will build on “historic legislative successes” and “executive actions” that the administration claims have rebuilt the economy “now and for years ahead.”
Washington Examiner
Add in incumbents, Log Cabin Republicans backs 50
Log Cabin Republicans, the national LGBT group, is backing 50 candidates in the 2022 election, once incumbents are included. The group told Secrets, which highlighted their 38 first and second round of mostly new candidate endorsements in a Friday story, that the list is bigger with incumbent endorsements included, a sign that their election influence is even deeper in the party.
Washington Examiner
Forty years later, the Left goes to court in dubious bid to resurrect and ratify the bygone ERA
Under Article V of the Constitution, two-thirds of Congress can propose constitutional amendments and, after 50 years of trying, sent the Equal Rights Amendment to the states in March 1972 with a seven-year ratification deadline . Even after a disputed deadline extension, only 35 of the necessary 38 states had...
Washington Examiner
Democrats care about children unless they're immigrants in need
One thing Democrats have done successfully over the years is demonstrate that Republicans are not the only ones who care about family. Democrats often showcase policies that allegedly help children, families, single mothers, and others in need. At the same time, they claim that the GOP is hypocritical because it’s solely focused on abortion policies and unborn babies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Four horsemen of the MAGA-lypse: Biden zeroes in on these Republicans on trail
President Joe Biden has homed his political attacks on four Republican lawmakers before November's midterm elections, arguably with mixed effect. Biden's bromides against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL), and Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) in his campaign stump speech amplify the differences between the Democrats' and GOP's agendas. But they, particularly in the case of Graham's 15-week federal abortion ban, also underscore conservative arguments five weeks before the midterm elections.
Washington Examiner
Biden's student loan forgiveness program faces new hurdles before election
President Joe Biden will need to survive legal scrutiny to deliver on his student loan campaign promise ahead of the midterm elections. Biden announced in August that he'd "cancel" up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of borrowers, a program that is estimated to cost $500 billion. But with two lawsuits filed arguing the program is illegal, it all hangs in the balance with just weeks to go before voters decide who controls Congress for the next two years.
Washington Examiner
Judge rules against Stacey Abrams in voting rights lawsuit
A federal judge on Friday ruled against an organization founded by Stacey Abrams that argued Georgia’s election laws violated constitutional rights, ending a four-year legal battle that began after she lost the governor’s race in 2018 . Shortly after her defeat to Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), Abrams created...
Washington Examiner
Nevada Republicans leading in statewide races: Poll
Nevada Republicans are narrowly leading their Democratic opponents at the top of the statewide ballot, according to a new poll. Incumbents Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) are trailing in the polls following challenges from former Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The GOP is targeting Nevada as a pickup opportunity.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
LePage avoids Trump as he tries to reclaim Maine governor’s mansion
Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage, a once-controversial Republican, is campaigning as a moderate figure as he seeks his old job back in what is expected to be an extremely competitive race. The two-term governor, who described himself as "Trump before there was Trump" when endorsing him in 2016, claimed he...
Washington Examiner
Glenn Youngkin-style parent-first movement wins 89% support
The pro-parent movement that became a national political battle after the recent defeat of former liberal Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s call to kick mothers and fathers out of schools has been overwhelmingly embraced by the nation, even liberals. In an unusual survey about what goes on inside America’s schools,...
Washington Examiner
All 100 senators should berate FBI for armed raid of pro-lifer’s family home
Twelve U.S. senators have written a letter demanding answers about an armed raid on the child-filled home of a pro-life activist. That's great, but why haven’t the other 88 senators joined them?. This was a slam-dunk example of dangerous misuse of FBI personnel. Indeed, it was so inexcusable that...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court to revisit whether Alabama Legislature violated Voting Rights Act
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Merrill v. Milligan on Tuesday, a case over whether Alabama's 2021 congressional redistricting map violates the Voting Rights Act. A federal judge in January ordered the state to draw a new map that includes two majority-black districts, holding that the state's original...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Live news and coverage as elections just one month away
The 2022 midterms will be held on Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House (221-212) and have a...
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: ‘Where’s Jackie’ is a problem
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden muttering through another week that didn’t help his party’s chances in the 2022 congressional midterm elections just about five weeks away. The highlights of the week were continued increasing inflation, a surprise decision to rip 770,000 students...
Washington Examiner
GOP senator tells voters that want to defund the police to 'call a crackhead'
A Republican senator released a new campaign ad over the weekend as he seeks reelection in Louisiana, accusing “woke leaders” of placing the blame of “surging” crime rates on police officers rather than on criminals. In a new video ad, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reaffirmed his...
Washington Examiner
McCarthy-aligned PAC adds $14 million in ad buys for 15 House districts
A political action committee associated with House Republican leadership announced $14 million worth of television ad buys in 15 districts across the country five weeks before the midterm elections. The Congressional Leadership Fund, affiliated with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), is adding two districts to its list of targets...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
GOP tries to tie Biden's green agenda around Fetterman's neck in Pennsylvania
ERIE, Pennsylvania — Republicans are out to tie the green climate policies backed by President Joe Biden and other liberals in Congress around John Fetterman's neck, hoping it'll help sink the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor in a race that could decide the balance of the Senate. Fetterman has distanced himself...
Washington Examiner
Our institutions are legitimate so long as the Left is in charge
The Supreme Court this summer handed conservatives a victory nearly 50 years in the making when it overturned Roe v. Wade . Liberals, including Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan , are taking the defeat poorly — so poorly, in fact, that they’ve taken up questioning the legitimacy of the court itself.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi says Florida farmers need immigrants ‘to pick the crops’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Florida farmers need immigrants to pick crops, stating that there is a shortage of workers in the United States as she called for comprehensive immigration reform. The California Democrat spoke during a press conference on Friday about border security, stating that while "we have...
Washington Examiner
Agency heads call for legislation granting greater authority to regulate crypto
The Financial Stability Oversight Council, which comprises the top federal financial regulators, recommended that Congress craft legislation to give them more authority to regulate cryptocurrencies in a new report on digital assets. The council, which was created in the wake of the Great Recession, voted unanimously to approve the 124-page...
Comments / 0