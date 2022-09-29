ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Washington Examiner

Biden continues his economic assault on the states

In an effort to boost its policies and chart a path to the future ahead of the November midterm elections, the White House released the Biden-Harris Economic Blueprint. The 58-page document showcases a five-part plan that will build on “historic legislative successes” and “executive actions” that the administration claims have rebuilt the economy “now and for years ahead.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Add in incumbents, Log Cabin Republicans backs 50

Log Cabin Republicans, the national LGBT group, is backing 50 candidates in the 2022 election, once incumbents are included. The group told Secrets, which highlighted their 38 first and second round of mostly new candidate endorsements in a Friday story, that the list is bigger with incumbent endorsements included, a sign that their election influence is even deeper in the party.
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Democrats care about children unless they're immigrants in need

One thing Democrats have done successfully over the years is demonstrate that Republicans are not the only ones who care about family. Democrats often showcase policies that allegedly help children, families, single mothers, and others in need. At the same time, they claim that the GOP is hypocritical because it’s solely focused on abortion policies and unborn babies.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Four horsemen of the MAGA-lypse: Biden zeroes in on these Republicans on trail

President Joe Biden has homed his political attacks on four Republican lawmakers before November's midterm elections, arguably with mixed effect. Biden's bromides against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL), and Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) in his campaign stump speech amplify the differences between the Democrats' and GOP's agendas. But they, particularly in the case of Graham's 15-week federal abortion ban, also underscore conservative arguments five weeks before the midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden's student loan forgiveness program faces new hurdles before election

President Joe Biden will need to survive legal scrutiny to deliver on his student loan campaign promise ahead of the midterm elections. Biden announced in August that he'd "cancel" up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of borrowers, a program that is estimated to cost $500 billion. But with two lawsuits filed arguing the program is illegal, it all hangs in the balance with just weeks to go before voters decide who controls Congress for the next two years.
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Judge rules against Stacey Abrams in voting rights lawsuit

A federal judge on Friday ruled against an organization founded by Stacey Abrams that argued Georgia’s election laws violated constitutional rights, ending a four-year legal battle that began after she lost the governor’s race in 2018 . Shortly after her defeat to Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), Abrams created...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Nevada Republicans leading in statewide races: Poll

Nevada Republicans are narrowly leading their Democratic opponents at the top of the statewide ballot, according to a new poll. Incumbents Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) are trailing in the polls following challenges from former Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The GOP is targeting Nevada as a pickup opportunity.
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

LePage avoids Trump as he tries to reclaim Maine governor’s mansion

Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage, a once-controversial Republican, is campaigning as a moderate figure as he seeks his old job back in what is expected to be an extremely competitive race. The two-term governor, who described himself as "Trump before there was Trump" when endorsing him in 2016, claimed he...
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Glenn Youngkin-style parent-first movement wins 89% support

The pro-parent movement that became a national political battle after the recent defeat of former liberal Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s call to kick mothers and fathers out of schools has been overwhelmingly embraced by the nation, even liberals. In an unusual survey about what goes on inside America’s schools,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: ‘Where’s Jackie’ is a problem

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden muttering through another week that didn’t help his party’s chances in the 2022 congressional midterm elections just about five weeks away. The highlights of the week were continued increasing inflation, a surprise decision to rip 770,000 students...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

McCarthy-aligned PAC adds $14 million in ad buys for 15 House districts

A political action committee associated with House Republican leadership announced $14 million worth of television ad buys in 15 districts across the country five weeks before the midterm elections. The Congressional Leadership Fund, affiliated with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), is adding two districts to its list of targets...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Our institutions are legitimate so long as the Left is in charge

The Supreme Court this summer handed conservatives a victory nearly 50 years in the making when it overturned Roe v. Wade . Liberals, including Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan , are taking the defeat poorly — so poorly, in fact, that they’ve taken up questioning the legitimacy of the court itself.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Pelosi says Florida farmers need immigrants ‘to pick the crops’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Florida farmers need immigrants to pick crops, stating that there is a shortage of workers in the United States as she called for comprehensive immigration reform. The California Democrat spoke during a press conference on Friday about border security, stating that while "we have...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Agency heads call for legislation granting greater authority to regulate crypto

The Financial Stability Oversight Council, which comprises the top federal financial regulators, recommended that Congress craft legislation to give them more authority to regulate cryptocurrencies in a new report on digital assets. The council, which was created in the wake of the Great Recession, voted unanimously to approve the 124-page...
CONGRESS & COURTS

