Virginia agencies offer continued aid to Florida
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — As Florida is left with the aftermath of catastrophic hurricane Ian, rescue relief organizations throughout the Commonwealth are gearing up to bring aid and assistance to the sunshine state. Following the destruction from Hurricane Ian, many families in Florida are left displaced. Red Cross Virginia...
Gleaning for the World to send supplies to FL
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — Gleaning for the World says they are now responding to Florida after devastating Hurricane Ian ripped through the sunshine state. The organization is still helping victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico but has now also taken up collecting supplies for Floridians. “We made the...
11 a.m. VDOT report for southwest Virginia
(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has updated the following information for the traffic in Southwest Virginia. All eastbound and westbound travel lanes on Route 873 east at mile marker 2 in Pittsylvania Couty are closed. Northbound on Route 1132 North at mile marker 0 on Pitsylvanity County...
Late West Virginia-icon Woody Williams’ birthday on Sunday
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The birthday of late West Virginia-icon and the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams, is on Sunday. He would have been 99. Williams was born on Oct. 2, 1923, and grew up in Quiet Dell, West Virginia....
Pinpoint Weather: Some sunshine returns Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After a damp, cool, and cloudy weekend, Southwest and Central Virginia could finally see a bit of sunshine returning to the region. Due to the moist atmosphere, periods of drizzle and patchy fog are possible Monday morning. However, drier air will gradually work its way into the region throughout the day. This will lead to partially clearing skies over the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Cloud cover will be more stubborn east of the Blue Ridge, but some sunshine may peek out later in the day. Winds may be breezy at times. While the cooler-than-average afternoon temperatures will remain in place, it will be slightly warmer. Expect highs in the 60s.
Pinpoint Weather: Cool and breezy pattern for now
Well after the center of Ian pushed over the Commonwealth early Saturday morning the remnants are still lingering off the coast of Delaware. Technically this is still the moisture left behind by Ian. Normally once the tropical remnants clear the Commonwealth…they race north and east to the Northern Atlantic. Not Ian, this feature is trapped over the Western Atlantic as an area of low pressure stacked up in the sky. This remnant low is spinning off the Delmarva Peninsula and throwing back some chilly air, some spotty light rain, and generating breezy conditions.
