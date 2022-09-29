Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
Laytin and Ding face $27M judgment over failed River North project
Jeffrey Laytin is on the clock to come up with a lot of money that he’s so far failed to provide Chinese real estate investors, despite agreeing to do so nearly two years ago. The would be-developer of a high-rise in Chicago’s River North and his partner, Jason Ding,...
therealdeal.com
Lightfoot omits inflation-linked $42M tax hike from budget
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has changed her tune on linking Chicago property tax hikes to the rate of inflation. Ahead of submitting her 2023 budget plan next week, Lightfoot announced she wouldn’t include the controversial $42.7 million tax hike tied to inflation, the Chicago Tribune reported. The decision comes two years after Lightfoot introduced the policy to tie property taxes to inflation, in a bid to keep the taxes more stable.
therealdeal.com
Lightfoot campaign bags Marcus & Millichap cash
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign took a healthy infusion of cash from a wide range of real estate players, including a prominent commercial broker, one of the city’s biggest restaurant owners and even some Texas builders. The biggest name in real estate to throw support behind the...
therealdeal.com
Indiana homeowners fight for their right to stop parties on the beach
Life’s a beach, but stay off mine. That’s the message three Indiana homeowners on Lake Michigan are trying to send all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The homeowners, with primary residences in Chicago, hired attorney Chris Kieser with the Pacific Legal Foundation law firm to request that the nation’s highest court repeal a 2018 ruling by Indiana’s Supreme Court that they claim took away their rights to a private beach, Crain’s reported.
Comments / 0