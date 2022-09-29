Read full article on original website
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
There is so much uncertainty at the moment with regards to the quarterback situation of the New England Patriots, especially after their 27-24 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked after the contest whether the Patriots are going to at least entertain the idea of adding a quarterback before Week 5.
Tom Brady made sure to give the respect and credit that Patrick Mahomes is due after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers, 41-31, with Mahomes playing a starring role once again with three touchdowns and just one interception. The 27-year-old […] The post Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes is without a question an elite quarterback, and he’s showing that anew this season, with one excellent performance after another. In Week 4’s assignment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback even reached 20,000 career passing yards in a manner never before done in the NFL […] The post Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter. “That...
The Denver Broncos fell to their division rival, Las Vegas Raiders, on Sunday, 32-23. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson pointed to the third quarter as the moment the game began to slip away from them. #Broncos @DangeRussWilson on the loss. He singled out 3Q where stalled offensively as the problem. “But we don’t lack confidence.” Says […] The post Russell Wilson’s emotional reaction to loss against rival Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers have not had a good start to the season. Mayfield has struggled to adapt to the Panthers offense, and the Panthers have struggled to consistently move the ball as a result. This has seen the Panthers emerge with a 1-3 record through four games, with multiple ugly outings on offense in tow.
Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to another victory on Sunday, continuing his impressive unbeaten run in 2022 since taking over for Dak Prescott. The win over the Washington Commanders improved Rush to 3-0 on the year and 4-0 in his career as the Cowboys’ QB. In the process, Rush set some franchise history, becoming […] The post Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been a man on a mission this season. And he shows no signs of slowing down. Through the first four games of the season, Chubb has been imposing his will on opposing defenses. He has rushed for 459 yards and five touchdowns on 82 carries. With these numbers, he currently ranks second in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. His 5.7 yards per attempt is currently the ninth best in the NFL.
The Minnesota Vikings picked up a huge Week 4 win in London over the New Orleans Saints, but they endured a devastating injury loss to 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine. The No. 32 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft suffered a lower left leg fracture during a punt return early in the game and was transported to a local hospital. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game Cine will undergo surgery at the hospital.
Antonio Brown is not affiliated with any NFL team at the moment, but he has been lighting Twitter up with one questionable decision after another off the field. First, there was the video of his scandalous behavior in a Dubai hotel swimming pool back in May. Then there was his diatribe on Twitter as a response to the reaction he’s been getting since that video of that incident surfaced.
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills. The catch is the game was tied, and an easy field goal for Justin Tucker would have given the Ravens a 23-20 lead. Instead, star quarterback Lamar Jackson was […] The post Ravens coach John Harbaugh explains controversial decision to not kick easy FG in tie game vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett made his long-awaited NFL debut during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-20 home loss to the New York Jets in Week 4. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin opted to bench Mitchell Trubisky after the sixth-year passer struggled to get in a groove during his time on the field in the first half. He guided the […] The post Steelers HC Mike Tomlin explains why he benched Mitchell Trubisky for Kenny Pickett vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
It appears that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is dealing with a bad case of fumbilitis. Gordon had yet another lost fumble in Sunday’s 32-23 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett commented about Gordon’s struggles with ball security this season following the game and basically said […] The post Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett gets brutally honest on Melvin Gordon’s fumbling issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
When it comes to Antonio Brown, just expect the unexpected. Brown has found himself in the middle of controversy again when a video surfaced recently of him showing incredibly alarming behavior in a Dubai swimming pool. It does not stop there. In an odd follow-up to that, Antonio Brown tried to blame everyone but himself […] The post Antonio Brown posts picture hugging Tom Brady’s wife Gisele on Instagram appeared first on ClutchPoints.
After the Denver Broncos suffered a disappointing rivalry defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, things could be set to get worse in Denver. On Monday, while the Broncos didn’t practice, it was revealed that Russell Wilson is dealing with a shoulder injury. According to Tom Pelissero, Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson “dinged up” his shoulder on Sunday and is feeling some soreness on Monday.
The Denver Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders by a final score of 32-23 on Sunday. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has faced turnover issues this season, as he’s now tallied 3 total fumbles after losing a fumble on Sunday. Russell Wilson sent a strong message to Denver’s running back after the game, per […] The post Russell Wilson’s message to Broncos’ Melvin Gordon after latest fumble debacle vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers liked what they saw from Kenny Pickett in his first NFL action during Week 4 against the New York Jets. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there are expectations around the league that the Steelers are moving forward with Pickett as their starting QB, replacing Mitch Trubisky in the process.
The Los Angeles Rams center position has been plagued by injuries throughout the season. In the first quarter of their Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, they were hit with another blow to the position. Current starter Coleman Shelton suffered an ankle injury and was forced to the locker room. Heading into the […] The post Coleman Shelton injury nearly put Rams down to their 3rd center appeared first on ClutchPoints.
