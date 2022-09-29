ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?

If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to Dell Rapids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The bowling alley, a long-time business in Dell Rapids, recently came under new management, and with it comes a new food menu and a hope for family time. “I think there is a stigma, right? Bowling alleys they’re quick, convenient food,” Casey McCoy...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Driven senior at W-SS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jedi Buting is a successful student who’s had good role models. “My dad was a very accomplished man. He served in the military for a couple years. Just an very amazing person who also excelled academically. It’s just me trying to match that I guess. A lot of support from my mother who is always pushing me forward,” said Jedi.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SiouxperCon 2022 runs all weekend in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SiouxperCon 2022 runs all weekend long at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. This year’s event features stars from shows like Supernatural, Mythbusters, and the Walking Dead. Dakota News Now Meteorologist Aaron Douda helped with the opening ceremonies Saturday morning. SiouxperCon 2022 features...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Worthington farmers take over entire season for fallen neighbor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is just beginning for many soybean farmers across KELOLAND, but even in this busy season, many farmers in the Worthington community are taking time to help a neighbor…something they’ve all been doing the past six months. “This is our home...
WORTHINGTON, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Haunted history of downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell Olson hosts Downtown Scavenger Haunts. It’s a chance to learn about some of the haunted areas of downtown Sioux Falls, just in time for the Halloween season. He joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: October 1st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls features schools from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota competing for first-place honors in parade and field competitions. Activities begin at 8 a.m. with a parade starting on West Madison Street. The marching competition begins at 9:45 a.m. at Howard Wood Field. The marching finals begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $15.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pinz: Owner incorporates family in business

The bowling alley, a long-time business in Dell Rapids, recently came under new management, and with it comes a new food menu and a hope for family time. Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to Dell Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD hopeful surveillance video sheds light on shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A victim is expected to survive following a weekend shooting, while police are hoping surveillance video gives them a better idea of what happened and who did it. The shooting took place at a Giliberto’s restaurant on the west side of Sioux Falls near the intersection of Sertoma Avenue and 41st Street early Sunday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 hospitalized following Giliberto’s shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday inside the Giliberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Police at the scene say the suspected shooter...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Crystal Burk came a long way to help raise SDSU volleyball

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was random chance that put Georgia native Crystal Burk on South Dakota State volleyball’s radar. “At the time I was in Florida and the other girl she (ex-SDSU coach Nicole Cirillo) came to recruit was off and I was playing and she just happened to walk by my court and saw me and sent me an email the next day. So that’s kind of how I got here. I kind of turned it down. I was like ‘South Dakota State? Never heard of it!’ Burk says.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

No injuries in Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a passing vehicle. The first arriving fire unit reported smoke coming from the roof and could see an active fire in the basement. Fire crews entered all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

