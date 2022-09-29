Read full article on original website
So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?
If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to Dell Rapids
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The bowling alley, a long-time business in Dell Rapids, recently came under new management, and with it comes a new food menu and a hope for family time. “I think there is a stigma, right? Bowling alleys they’re quick, convenient food,” Casey McCoy...
Mom wonders if SD prep athletes protected enough from concussion scares
The bowling alley, a long-time business in Dell Rapids, recently came under new management, and with it comes a new food menu and a hope for family time.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Driven senior at W-SS
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jedi Buting is a successful student who’s had good role models. “My dad was a very accomplished man. He served in the military for a couple years. Just an very amazing person who also excelled academically. It’s just me trying to match that I guess. A lot of support from my mother who is always pushing me forward,” said Jedi.
Sioux Falls October Art & Wine Walk features dozens of local artists on Oct. 7
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The October Art & Wine Walk is coming to Sioux Falls this Friday, Oct. 7. Mingle with artists and taste wine while exploring small businesses downtown. Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. and Avera Health are partnering to make the October Art & Wine Walk...
Giliberto’s shooting; Midwest Honor Flight; Youth Woyuonihan Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. Tribal elders, speakers...
Cannabis co. joins local business for ‘baked’ goods
A popular Sioux Falls bakery, well known for its booze infused baking, is set to venture into a different type of 'baking', partnering with Dakota Herb, a Brandon based cannabis company.
Wife’s crusade to set husband, serving life behind bars, free
Judee Howard met and married her husband Jeff, who is serving life in prison, after she became convinced he is innocent of murder.
SiouxperCon 2022 runs all weekend in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SiouxperCon 2022 runs all weekend long at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. This year’s event features stars from shows like Supernatural, Mythbusters, and the Walking Dead. Dakota News Now Meteorologist Aaron Douda helped with the opening ceremonies Saturday morning. SiouxperCon 2022 features...
Worthington farmers take over entire season for fallen neighbor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is just beginning for many soybean farmers across KELOLAND, but even in this busy season, many farmers in the Worthington community are taking time to help a neighbor…something they’ve all been doing the past six months. “This is our home...
Haunted history of downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell Olson hosts Downtown Scavenger Haunts. It’s a chance to learn about some of the haunted areas of downtown Sioux Falls, just in time for the Halloween season. He joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 1st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls features schools from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota competing for first-place honors in parade and field competitions. Activities begin at 8 a.m. with a parade starting on West Madison Street. The marching competition begins at 9:45 a.m. at Howard Wood Field. The marching finals begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $15.
WATCH: Mountain Lion Roams In This South Dakota Town
There is always something new when you're a police officer patrolling the streets. However, I don't think the police officers of the Vermillion Police Department ever thought they would come across a big cat early Friday morning. Around 4:15 AM on Friday morning, officers driving on patrol came close to...
SFPD hopeful surveillance video sheds light on shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A victim is expected to survive following a weekend shooting, while police are hoping surveillance video gives them a better idea of what happened and who did it. The shooting took place at a Giliberto’s restaurant on the west side of Sioux Falls near the intersection of Sertoma Avenue and 41st Street early Sunday morning.
1 hospitalized following Giliberto’s shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday inside the Giliberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Police at the scene say the suspected shooter...
Crystal Burk came a long way to help raise SDSU volleyball
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was random chance that put Georgia native Crystal Burk on South Dakota State volleyball’s radar. “At the time I was in Florida and the other girl she (ex-SDSU coach Nicole Cirillo) came to recruit was off and I was playing and she just happened to walk by my court and saw me and sent me an email the next day. So that’s kind of how I got here. I kind of turned it down. I was like ‘South Dakota State? Never heard of it!’ Burk says.
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 17 miles of Veteran’s parkway could shorten commutes, something that many residents may appreciate. Sioux Falls public works director Mark Cotter lays out the path of the new artery through the city. “It starts at the Eros exit and comes south and...
No injuries in Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a passing vehicle. The first arriving fire unit reported smoke coming from the roof and could see an active fire in the basement. Fire crews entered all...
Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad
In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad.
