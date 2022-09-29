Read full article on original website
Men's Golf Set For Ben Hogan Collegiate at Colonial
NORMAN — Oklahoma's fall schedule resumes on Monday when it tees off at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The Ben Hogan Collegiate will be contested over 54 holes of play, with teams playing 36 holes Monday and 18 on Tuesday. The...
OU Falls at TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas – Oklahoma was knocked off by TCU 55-24 in Fort Worth on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Sooners (3-2, 0-2) fell behind early, as TCU scored on its first drive possession following an OU turnover. The Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0) outscored No. 18 Oklahoma 27-10 in the first quarter, and the Sooners couldn't mount a comeback.
Sooners Cap Head of the Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma rowing concluded its first race of the year on Saturday at the Head of the Oklahoma on the Oklahoma River. "It was a great day to race in Oklahoma City, getting to the line three times for most of our rowers," said head coach Sarah Trowbridge. "They earned five medals over the day and walked away happy, but not satisfied, which is a good place to be heading into October!"
Soccer Streak Snapped in Narrow Loss to Tech
NORMAN — The Oklahoma soccer team had their six-game win streak and eight-game unbeaten streak snapped on Sunday with a narrow 2-1 loss to Texas Tech on John Crain Field. The Sooners (7-3-2, 2-1-0 Big 12) outshot the Red Raiders 12-8 in the match, including a 8-1 advantage on corner kicks, but Tech (5-3-5, 1-1-2) was able to find the back of the net twice to end OU's undefeated run in conference play.
Sooners Sweep Mountaineers for Big 12 Victory
NORMAN – The Oklahoma volleyball team won its first Big 12 match of the season, sweeping West Virginia, 3-0, Saturday afternoon inside McCasland Field House. The Sooners took the match in straight-sets, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20. OU hit .260 for the match while holding WVU to a .188 hitting percentage. OU led in five of six major statistical categories including points (55-48), kills (42-34), service aces (9-3), assists (39-33) and digs (30-27).
Baseball Fall Practice Underway
NORMAN – Coming off the program's 11th NCAA College World Series appearance and a Big 12 tournament championship, the Oklahoma baseball team began fall workouts this month in preparation for the 2024 spring season. The Sooners finished the 2022 season as national runner-up reaching the CWS finals for the...
OU Prepped For ITA All-American Championships
NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis squad travels to Tulsa, Okla., for the ITA Men's All-American Championships, hosted by the University of Tulsa, beginning Saturday. OU will send the full squad to the tournament, with No. 92 Mark Mandlik, No. 101 Alex Martinez, Baptiste Anselmo and No. 122 Jordan Hasson are set for the qualifying singles draw, while Justin Schlageter, Nathan Han, Jip van Assendelft and Aiden Robinson will compete in the pre-qualifying singles, starting Monday.
Six Sooners Head to ITA All-Americans
NORMAN - The Oklahoma women's tennis team continues its fall season at the ITA All-American Championships, beginning Saturday in Cary, N.C. Six Sooners will play singles and doubles across the tournament's three draws. No. 4 Layne Sleeth will represent OU in singles main draw and No. 22 Carmen Corley will take the court in the qualifying singles draw.
