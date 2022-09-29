OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma rowing concluded its first race of the year on Saturday at the Head of the Oklahoma on the Oklahoma River. "It was a great day to race in Oklahoma City, getting to the line three times for most of our rowers," said head coach Sarah Trowbridge. "They earned five medals over the day and walked away happy, but not satisfied, which is a good place to be heading into October!"

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO