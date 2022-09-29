Read full article on original website
CARS Racing Show is proud to announce Daytona 1 as the presenting sponsor for the third year in a row. The two-day event will be held January 6-7, 2023, at Hickory Convention Center in Hickory, NC. Hickory is in the heart of racing country, and a spot that has launched many racing careers.
