Central NY student charged with making threat of mass harm, police say
Verona, N.Y. - A Madison County student has been arrested after authorities say he made a threat on a school bus Friday. Around 3:20 p.m., Oneida County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of threat on a bus from the Madison Oneida BOCES at 4937 Spring Road, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Office post on its Facebook page Monday.
Accused Syracuse killer jailed again after breaking home confinement, letting ankle bracelet go dead
Syracuse, NY ― A Syracuse man, previously ordered to home confinement on a murder charge, is back in jail after leaving home and letting his ankle bracelet go dead last month. Kenneth Kinsey, 35, is facing a murder trial in the June 2021 shooting death of Bobby Fort Jr....
Judge dismisses Syracuse Police Officer Hanks’ lawsuit alleging ‘Jim Crow culture,’ cites lack of proof
Syracuse, N.Y. — A federal judge has dismissed Syracuse Police Officer Brandon Hanks’ discrimination lawsuit which alleged the police department cultivated a “Jim Crow” racist culture. Senior U.S. District Judge Gary L. Sharpe issued his 18-page decision Friday, ruling that one of the department’s most recognizable...
Syracuse police identify Carbon Street homicide victim: 25-year-old Syracuse man
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have identified a man shot and killed Sunday night as 25-year-old Isaiah Hudson. Hudson, of Syracuse, was shot in the head while driving a Jeep on Carbon Street, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Hudson tried to drive away after he was shot, but instead crashed into a home at 211 Carbon St., Malinowski said.
A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
911 caller: ‘Someone got shot, drove into my house’ on Carbon Street in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the second time in less than four hours Sunday night, Syracuse police were called to investigate a shooting in the city, Onondaga County 911 dispatchers said. A Carbon Street resident called 911 at 10:38 p.m. to report someone had been shot and drove into their...
Syracuse man wanted by police found with handgun at Skyline Apartments, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been charged with possessing a handgun at Skyline Apartments, police said. Two officers were patrolling the apartment building at 753 James St. on Sept. 24 when they saw Will D. Diaz, 22, in the parking lot, according to a Syracuse Police Department post on its Facebook page Monday.
Update: 13-year-old is one of 2 Syracuse shooting victims dropped off at hospital, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they were called to Upstate University Hospital Sunday night after a 20-year-old and 13-year-old arrived with gunshot wounds. The 20-year-old Syracuse man was shot in the nose and the 13-year-old Syracuse boy was shot in the hip, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Two men in critical condition after Geneva shooting; home with kids also shot at, police say
Geneva, N.Y. — Two men are in critical condition after a shooting Sunday and police are searching for two cars involved in another shooting when a house with children in it was fired at, police said. The first shooting was reported to 911 at 12:10 a.m. at the Courtyard...
25-year-old man dead after being shot in the head, crashing into Syracuse house, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head and crashed a vehicle into a house in Syracuse on Sunday night. A resident called 911 at 10:38 p.m. to report someone had been shot and drove into their home on Carbon Street, according to 911 dispatches.
CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again
West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
Texas man fatally shot in Waterloo, two NY men arrested, deputies say
Waterloo, N.Y. -- Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Texas man in Seneca County Friday. The man killed was William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, according to a news release from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. Around 1:08 a.m., a 911...
Jamesville woman crashes SUV into mailbox, tree; vehicle catches fire, police say
Pompey, N.Y. — A Jamesville woman was injured Sunday after she crashed a sport utility vehicle into a mailbox and tree, state police said. The SUV caught fire after the crash, around 2 p.m., in front of 3584 Sweet Road in the town of Pompey, Trooper Jack Keller said.
78-year-old man dies after three-car crash in Cayuga County
Brutus, N.Y. -- A 78-year-old man died after a three-car crash on State Rt. 34 in Cayuga County Friday afternoon, deputies said. David Adams, of Auburn, was pronounced dead at Auburn Community hospital following the collision in the town of Brutus, according to a news release from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office.
$1.2 million home in Skaneateles: See 178 homes sales in Onondaga County
178 home sales were recorded this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 19 and Sep. 23. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 4½-bath home in the Village of Skaneateles that sold for $1,200,000.00, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home was a rebuild of the original ranch home on the property. (See photos of the home)
DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
Video: See how new I-690 exits will change commute to Syracuse University, hospitals, dome
Say goodbye to some of the traffic jams and scary highway mergers on the way to and from basketball and football games on Interstate 81 in Syracuse. Even before the state tears down the I-81 overpass that drops drivers at Harrison and Adams streets, a new exit will be built on Interstate 690 to give drivers another option to get downtown.
Syracuse to require builders who get tax breaks to hire more city residents
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will soon require builders who get tax breaks to hire more city residents. Starting Jan. 1, developers who receive tax exemptions for projects in the city will be required to employ city residents for 10% of the construction jobs on those projects.
New York state marching band rankings week 4: Who’s hitting their strides midseason?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A little more than halfway through the 2022 marching band season, several teams in each division are locking in ahead of the state championship show on Oct. 30 in Syracuse University’s JMA Dome. No school is flexing its muscle more than Cicero-North Syracuse.
SyraQs: Haudenosaunee counselor uses ancient teachings to ease SU students’ modern problems
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited for clarity. * * * * *. Diane Schenandoah,...
