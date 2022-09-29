ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Syracuse.com

CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again

West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
WEST MONROE, NY
Syracuse.com

78-year-old man dies after three-car crash in Cayuga County

Brutus, N.Y. -- A 78-year-old man died after a three-car crash on State Rt. 34 in Cayuga County Friday afternoon, deputies said. David Adams, of Auburn, was pronounced dead at Auburn Community hospital following the collision in the town of Brutus, according to a news release from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office.
Syracuse.com

DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

