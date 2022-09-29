Read full article on original website
Kuntry King
3d ago
I bet if we reinstated the death penalty a lot of useless violence would stop! Plus save all of us from paying for people living the rest of their lives in prison with our tax dollars.
Learnetta Howard
3d ago
What would you have done if you seen a man, wasn't wearing police gear trying to place something on your vehicle. I'm sure they didn't know who he was or what he was doing. Detroit barely has street lights. It's more to this story...... Why in the hell is a State Trooper trying to put a tracking device on someone's car in the dark. I'm glad the Trooper survived!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before taking his own life later the same day. UPDATE: Police identify employee suspected in shooting. Police were called to Steve’s Deli on Telegraph Road, near West Maple Road, at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify employee who shot co-worker at Bloomfield Township deli, then killed himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified an employee suspected of shooting a coworker at a Bloomfield Township deli over the weekend and then killing himself as police pulled over his vehicle. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) at Steve’s Deli, which is located at 6646...
fox2detroit.com
Family pleads for answers after Detroit police shoot and kill man armed with knife
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 20-year-old man is dead and a family is pleading for answers after he was shot by Detroit police after allegedly charging at them with a knife. Police said the man who was identified as Porter Burks of Detroit was experiencing a ‘mental episode’ when his family called for law enforcement help after saying he was armed with a knife.
WKHM
Jackson Woman Dead Following Shooting in Lansing
Ariana Reed, 24 years old of Jackson, was pronounced dead by Lansing police when they arrived in the 900 block of Long Boulevard on Friday night at around 1:40am. A suspect is in custody and has been charged with open murder. According to WLNS, the suspect, Gabriel Dixon (28) also faces charges of unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit man fires shots into Bloomfield Township restaurant where he worked, kills self -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself. An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week
Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
Detroit mother wants police bodycam footage of son's killing released: 'They've got to pay'
Quieauna Wilson knew a reporter was at the door, and she knew why. She couldn't hold back her tears. "They've got to pay for what they did," Wilson told the Free Press, referring to the Detroit police officers who shot and killed her 20-year-old son, Porter Burks, early Sunday morning on the city's west side. ...
Police investigating after Pontiac man found fatally shot
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a Pontiac man was found dead early Monday morning. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department were dispatched to the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac after receiving reports that a man had been shot.When they arrived at the scene at about 1:46 a.m., they found Guillermo Rosado, 26, "slumped over the center console of his vehicle."Police say attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and an autopsy is scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.
Man commits suicide after shooting, injuring Steve's Deli employee
Bloomfield Township police were dispatched Sunday morning at approximately 10:00 a.m. to Steve’s Deli located at 6646 Telegraph Road for a reported shooting.
Man accused of killing woman in Ypsilanti crash heads to trial
YPSILANTI, MI – A man accused of killing a woman in a crash after fleeing a traffic stop in Ypsilanti is heading to trial. Cushmeer Muhammad waived preliminary examination Sept. 20, sending his case to the Washtenaw County Trial Court for further criminal court proceedings, court records show. Muhammad,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police fatally shoot man after mental health call
DETROIT – Detroit police fatally shot and killed a man after responding to a mental health call early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, Detroit police said they encountered a man armed with a knife. Police said a taser was used to subdue the man. That’s when the man was shot and killed.
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of murdered 26-year-old Pontiac man found slumped over car’s center console, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Police have determined that a 26-year-old Pontiac man whose body was found slumped over the center console of a car in the middle of the night was murdered. Oakland County deputies were called at 1:46 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) to the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac.
Detroit police shoot, kill knife-wielding man having mental health emergency
Detroit police were dispatched Sunday morning at 5:15 a.m. to a location near Snowden and Lyndon on Detroit’s westside for reports of a man with a knife.
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips on fatal shooting of 24-year-old in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 24-year-old David Brown outside his home in Detroit.The incident happened on Monday, June 6, at about 2:15 a.m. in the area of 7 Mile and Stotter on the city's northeast side.Brown exited his house after having an argument with someone over the phone. According to Crime Stoppers, when he left the house a vehicle pulled up and two men exited the vehicle. One man said he was tired of talking.After that, one of the men fired several shots.Brown was struck and he ran to the alley behind the residence where he died. All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or by visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in hit-and-run in March on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
West Toledo woman accused of stabbing two people
TOLEDO, Ohio — Madison Gibson, 23, of west Toledo, is accused of stabbing two people in an apartment on Jackman Rd. One victim was stabbed with a knife in the face, causing a laceration to his chin requiring stitches. A second victim was stabbed and sliced to the face...
Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway
FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
Pontiac man found dead in vehicle; officials investigating as homicide
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a Pontiac man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on the morning of October 3.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials find body while putting out brush fire in Detroit field
DETROIT – Detroit firefighters found a body while putting out a brush fire overnight in a field. The discovery was made around 9:25 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street, which is northeast of Oakland Avenue and East McNichols Road. Firefighters said they...
