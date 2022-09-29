Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
fox4kc.com
Employees pay it forward to maintenance staff member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Working in the office 9-to-5 can be stressful unless you have a “Miss Sandy.”. “We just love Miss Sandy,” Mary Carillo said. “She always smiles, gives birthday cards, offers a shoulder to cry on. She’s family.”. Miss Sandy works for the...
District denies claims that Belton teens were drugged at homecoming dance
Some students at Belton High School said they were drugged at their homecoming dance this weekend, but the district denies those claims.
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more fall fun in the Kansas City area
Fall has arrived in Kansas City, so it's time to fill your weekends at local pumpkin patches, corn mazes and fall festivals.
2 die in apartment fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri
Two people died on the scene of an apartment fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Cutting on Gladstone Boulevard in Kansas City leaves one dead
At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kansas City police were called to Gladstone Boulevard and Independence Avenue in regard to a cutting.
Missouri Lottery player wins $3 million off scratcher
A lottery player said he picked up the winning 300X scratcher ticket at a convenience store in Bates City, Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City baby dies from injuries in triple shooting
A Kansas City two-month-old baby has died from a shooting at 25th Street and Hardesty Avenue last week. An adult also died in the shooting.
Raytown beauty shop out thousands of dollars following break-in
A Raytown, Missouri beauty shop is out thousands of dollars after someone broke into the business and took off with products, the register and safe.
Best CVS and Walgreens deals available Oct. 2 – Oct. 8
Some of the best couponing and sales deals at CVS and Walgreens available October 2-8, 2022.
kmmo.com
KNOB NOSTER STATE PARK HOSTING HISTORY HALLOWFEST EVENT ON OCTOBER 15
Knob Noster State Park is celebrating its 76th birthday at the History Hallowfest event from 2-8 p.m. Saturday October 15. The party will be held at Camp Bobwhite, located off Highway DD, near Knob Noster, Missouri. The event is free and open to the public. All activities and demonstrations will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man found dead in apartment in Independence Saturday night
The Independence Police Department is investigating after they found a man dead inside an apartment after a reported shooting.
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas City
Kansas City Club Building nka Hotel Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64105.Clubwiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What used to be called the Kansas City Club Building was constructed in 1920. It stands 15-stories tall and is located at 1228 Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City, Missouri in the Library District. In 2002, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The interior is artistic and beautiful. The above-pictured building was the club's meeting place from 1922 to 2001.
With experience from Mexico, bakery owner finds success in Independence
All of the work that happens every day at Don Chago Bakery in Independence comes from a long line of family experience, starting in Mexico.
KCTV 5
Shooting victim found dead outside KC residence Thursday is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting victim who was found dead outside a Kansas City residence on Thursday night has been identified. Kansas City police said they were called to deal with a disturbance to the 4600 block of E. 46th St. just after 10:30 p.m. that day. While...
Missouri Man Killed 2 Brothers Over Cattle, Burned Their Bodies
Two brothers flew to Missouri to complete a cattle deal. They never returned home. Now, a Missouri man will serve 2 life sentences after he confessed to killing the men over a cattle contract and burning their bodies. KMBC in Kansas City reports that Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri...
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
KMBC.com
Man, dog die in mobile home fire Friday in rural Johnson County, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 65-year-old man died in a mobile home fire in rural Johnson County, Missouri, Friday afternoon. Authorities said the fire in the 900 block of Northwest 445 Road was reported at 1:03 p.m. Neighbors told firefighters that Richard Coffman, 65, had gone back into the...
Officers investigating suspicious death inside KC home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are investigating a suspicious death inside a Kansas City home Saturday evening. A male victim was found dead inside a residence after a fire fire was extinguished. This occurred on the 2000 block of N Blue Mills Road. If you have any information, you are asked to contact TIPS Hotline […]
Comments / 0