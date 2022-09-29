Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
After being cut off from mainland by flooding, rescued Hurricane Ian survivors speak
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — As U.S. Coast Guard crews continue their mission to rescue residents of southwest Florida, survivors who were completely cut off from the mainland by Hurricane Ian shared harrowing stories of survival. Drivers heading to the village of Matlacha in the west coast of the...
whdh.com
Before, after images show Hurricane Ian storm surge completely destroyed some Sanibel Island, Florida hotels
(CNN) — Many beach cottages that lined the shores of Sanibel Island were wiped away by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge, new aerial imagery from NOAA shows. Most homes on Sanibel and Captiva islands are still standing, but appear to have sustained some form of roof damage, in addition to certain storm surge and flooding damage.
whdh.com
New murals at Logan Airport honor one of the last surviving Tuskegee airmen
BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen was honored at Logan Airport Monday. Gov. Charlie Baker presented Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse II with several state militia honors while unveiling new murals, all in recognition for his work with the Tuskegee airmen, the first all-Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.
whdh.com
Former State Police union leader set to go on trial for fraud
BOSTON (WHDH) - Former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts Dana Pullman is set to go on trial for fraud, accused of taking kickbacks from the union’s former lobbyist Anne Lynch. Pullman, 61, and Lynch, 71, are charged with racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice and tax crimes....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Former Casa Nueva Vida director sentenced after stealing $1.5 million from organization
BOSTON (WHDH) - The former head of a publicly funded nonprofit that ran homeless shelters in Massachusetts has been sent to jail for a year for stealing $1.5 million from the organization and lying under oath, prosecutors said. Manuel Duran, 70, was also sentenced Thursday to four years of probation...
whdh.com
Mainly Cloudy And Windy Sunday
7Weather- Sunday still has lots of clouds around, but it’s possible that some areas see sunshine throughout the day. The Cape could see a few showers early in the morning and then again after sunset. The rest of the area looks dry. Highs are cool again in the mid and upper 50s.
whdh.com
Chilly Breeze Today, Mid-Week Showers
Gusty winds remain across the region, although the wind today, not quite as strong as yesterday. With gusts 25-35mph today, strongest across the Cape and Islands, it’ll be another chilly day too, albeit dry with partial sunshine. Highs max out in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll keep the...
Comments / 0