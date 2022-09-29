ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New murals at Logan Airport honor one of the last surviving Tuskegee airmen

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen was honored at Logan Airport Monday. Gov. Charlie Baker presented Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse II with several state militia honors while unveiling new murals, all in recognition for his work with the Tuskegee airmen, the first all-Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.
Former State Police union leader set to go on trial for fraud

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts Dana Pullman is set to go on trial for fraud, accused of taking kickbacks from the union’s former lobbyist Anne Lynch. Pullman, 61, and Lynch, 71, are charged with racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice and tax crimes....
Mainly Cloudy And Windy Sunday

7Weather- Sunday still has lots of clouds around, but it’s possible that some areas see sunshine throughout the day. The Cape could see a few showers early in the morning and then again after sunset. The rest of the area looks dry. Highs are cool again in the mid and upper 50s.
Chilly Breeze Today, Mid-Week Showers

Gusty winds remain across the region, although the wind today, not quite as strong as yesterday. With gusts 25-35mph today, strongest across the Cape and Islands, it’ll be another chilly day too, albeit dry with partial sunshine. Highs max out in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll keep the...
