Oklahoma lawmakers approve $125 million investment in new psychiatric hospitals

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
Oklahoma lawmakers approved $125 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support two new state behavioral health hospitals on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art facilities will replace aging facilities in Norman and Tulsa that the state said outlived their ability to adequately serve the increasing demand for services. The award marked the largest ever single investment in behavioral health services by the state's lawmakers.

“We are replacing outdated facilities that are frankly not capable of growing to meet demand and can’t be modified to host new evidence-based practices that advance care,” said Carrie Slatton-Hodges, ODMHSAS commissioner. “Having facilities designed to deliver modern mental health treatment services is a game changer, and is an investment to meet current and future needs.”

The new facilities will significantly change statewide behavioral health treatment by providing 150 additional treatment beds and enhancing therapeutic options, according to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

ARPA funding totaling $87 million will go toward replacing Griffin Memorial Hospital as the total replacement cost is about $137 million.

The new hospital will be a 330-bed facility with 275 adult beds and 55 adolescent beds. It is expected to be completed in the spring of 2026.

Replacing the Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health will be done in partnership with the City of Tulsa and Oklahoma State University. The total cost will be $70 million, with $38 million coming from ARPA funding and donor investments. The hospital is expected to have 106 beds and be completed in November 2024.

“This unprecedented action further demonstrates the commitment by our elected officials to expand access to life-saving behavioral health services and the need to expand opportunities for care,” Slatton-Hodges said. “As we continue to modernize our approach to the delivery of mental health and substance abuse services statewide, and increase the ability of all Oklahomans to engage in services when needed, these facilities will play an integral part in making positive change occur.”

Comments / 3

Lucycarin
4d ago

This is a start to a much needed revamping of what is considered healthcare in america, we should make it easy for all citizens to get to doctors, which include eyes and teeth, some issues which make us all go crazy…

Reply
2
#Psychiatric Hospitals#Lawmakers#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Medical Services#General Health#American#Odmhsas#Griffin Memorial Hospital#Oklahoma State University
