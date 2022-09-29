ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/30/22–10/3/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond

The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natrona, WY
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Crime & Safety
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Natrona County, WY
Crime & Safety
oilcity.news

Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
ETNA, WY
oilcity.news

Pet deceased, family displaced by Friday night fire; cause deemed accidental

CASPER, Wyo. — A fire that displaced a family on Friday night is believed to have been caused by overloaded electrical extension cords, according to a release by Casper Fire-EMS on Monday. “Unfortunately, a family pet succumbed to the fire,” the release said. Callers reported a single-family residence...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Firefighters respond to Friday night blaze

CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday night, the Casper Fire Department responded to a blaze at a residence on 15th Street, containing the structure fire to a single room. The fire remains under investigation.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
LANDER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Ncso#The Re Entry Center#Crc Staff
104.7 KISS FM

Have you Heard About Casper Fire-EMS’s Safe Room?

At a Casper city council meeting on Sept. 6, someone came up to the council to say that she wished fire stations had cameras on the exterior and that more people knew about the safe room at the station. Councilmember Kyle Gamroth said at the meeting that despite being informed...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted

Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Council Considers Penalties for False Alarms

On Tuesday, the Casper city council heard from Casper police chief Keith McPheeters about the prevalence of false alarms in the community, where they come from, and what the city could do to address them. McPheeters said that over the past year, they've been researching how to address the issue...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
104.7 KISS FM

This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk

If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Yellowstone: Beartooth Highway to close Friday morning ahead of ‘heavy’ weekend snow

CASPER, Wyo. — A section of the Beartooth Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 212, will close at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to Yellowstone National Park. “This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend,” Yellowstone said on Thursday. “The highway will reopen as conditions allow.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 49, Cheyenne South 0. Laramie...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy