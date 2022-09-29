Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/30/22–10/3/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond
The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
ATTENTION: Missing Juvenile Last Seen in Casper on October 1st
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagle. She is 15 years old, white female, 5'05", 105 lbs. Wagler was last seen in Casper, Wyoming on October 1st, 2022. She is believed to be headed towards Alaska. Wagler has changed her appearance to include...
oilcity.news
Two Sheridan men plead guilty to federal charges after highway patrol seized 1.97 pounds of meth
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Sheridan men entered guilty pleas in federal court on Thursday to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting the distribution of meth. On March 3, 2022, Jeffery Michael Johnson, 32, and Michael Shae Kelli, 22, were pulled over by the...
oilcity.news
Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
oilcity.news
Pet deceased, family displaced by Friday night fire; cause deemed accidental
CASPER, Wyo. — A fire that displaced a family on Friday night is believed to have been caused by overloaded electrical extension cords, according to a release by Casper Fire-EMS on Monday. “Unfortunately, a family pet succumbed to the fire,” the release said. Callers reported a single-family residence...
oilcity.news
Firefighters respond to Friday night blaze
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday night, the Casper Fire Department responded to a blaze at a residence on 15th Street, containing the structure fire to a single room. The fire remains under investigation.
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
Have you Heard About Casper Fire-EMS’s Safe Room?
At a Casper city council meeting on Sept. 6, someone came up to the council to say that she wished fire stations had cameras on the exterior and that more people knew about the safe room at the station. Councilmember Kyle Gamroth said at the meeting that despite being informed...
Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted
Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
Wyoming Highway Patrol Release Details of the Fatal Crash That Led to Three Fatalities
The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken. The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20...
Casper Council Considers Penalties for False Alarms
On Tuesday, the Casper city council heard from Casper police chief Keith McPheeters about the prevalence of false alarms in the community, where they come from, and what the city could do to address them. McPheeters said that over the past year, they've been researching how to address the issue...
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk
If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
Red Flag Warning In Effect For Natrona Co., South-central Wyoming
The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning has been issued for Natrona County and much of south-central Wyoming through 6 p.m. today. "A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly," the Weather Service said. "A...
Vets can get Flu Shots at Drive-Thru Clinic in Casper Next Week
The Casper VA Clinic team is holding the first set of Veteran drive-thru Flu Clinics on Oct. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m. and on Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot.
oilcity.news
Yellowstone: Beartooth Highway to close Friday morning ahead of ‘heavy’ weekend snow
CASPER, Wyo. — A section of the Beartooth Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 212, will close at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to Yellowstone National Park. “This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend,” Yellowstone said on Thursday. “The highway will reopen as conditions allow.”
PHOTOS: Super Flea Market Happening Sunday at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds
If it's October, it can only mean one thing- the Super Flea Market at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. For two days only (well, for one day only by the time you're reading this), countless vendors have filled the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds with their treasures, which are ripe for the picking.
LOOK INSIDE: Beautifully Historic 100-Year-Old Casper Home is a Gem
There are many wonderful homes in the Casper area, but none with the level of history and beauty as this one. Located at 233 East 12th Street, this amazing home is 100-years old, but still has all of the sophistication of the latest mansion. The house, which is 3650 square...
Casper Council Considering Having Citizens Cover Credit Card Fees for Utilities
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council discussed putting forward a resolution that would increase the cost when people pay their utility bill if they use a credit card, rather than with cash or a check. Jill Johnson, financial services director with the city, said that the...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 49, Cheyenne South 0. Laramie...
