Read full article on original website
Related
Search and rescue teams scour Florida after Hurricane Ian’s devastation
NBC News’ Sam Brock is with the International Association of Firefighters as they search through Hurricane Ian’s destruction in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Rescuers are seeing mere frames of homes left behind, unrecognizable lots full of rubble, and unstable structures.Oct. 3, 2022.
Rescue efforts underway in Florida as death toll expected to rise
The death toll from Hurricane Ian has reached at least 87 as search and rescue team continue going door to door, combing through rubble looking for survivors in the hardest hit areas. NBC News’ Dasha Burns breaks down how FEMA’s search and rescue teams are handling the huge undertaking and how people impacted by the storm are reacting to the rescue efforts. Oct. 3, 2022.
NBC News
Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches 100 across Florida and South Carolina
The death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 100 across areas of Florida and South Carolina. FEMA and first responders are going door to door in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., to see if anyone needs rescuing or was left behind in the damage.Oct. 3, 2022.
Officials delayed evacuation orders as ‘catastrophic’ storm surge hit Lee County
As the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise in Florida, officials in Lee County are facing a number of questions on whether they enacted evacuation orders fast enough. Oct. 3, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida before and after photos capture scope of Hurricane Ian’s destruction
Images captured by Nearmap before and after Hurricane Ian show the devastation the powerful storm left behind in Florida.Oct. 1, 2022.
‘This entire area was once a marina’: Catastrophic damage in Florida
Damage from Hurricane Ian cut off access to two islands off of the coast of Fort Meyers, Florida. NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
At least 100 dead from Hurricane Ian as Florida's top emergency official defends Lee County over delayed evacuations
Hurricane Ian's death toll reached 100 Monday as Florida's top emergency administrator pushed back against growing criticism of Lee County officials who were accused of being slow to evacuate low-lying communities. The latest count was 96 deaths in Florida and four in North Carolina. Lee County, Florida, where officials didn't...
NBC News
Floridians face a costly reality in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
Homeowners are coming to terms with a new reality as they rebuild in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only about 18% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance, most of that through the federal government. In central Florida, which saw record flooding during Ian, less than 5% of homes have federal flood coverage.Oct. 2, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian: Florida’s barrier islands desperate for aid
The island community of St. James City, Florida has been largely cut off from the outside world since Hurricane Ian hit. Communications are limited, and the bridge to the mainland is gone. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders talks to residents and reports on the effort to restore cell phone towers.Oct. 3, 2022.
Hurricane Ian’s death toll climbs to 87 as rescue teams search for survivors
Rescue teams are searching for survivors in some of Florida’s hardest hit areas. The Coast Guard, Florida National Guard, and local agencies have teamed up to save more than 2,000 people and 150 pets so far. Crews are restoring power to half a million people, but more than 700,000 people still remain without it. Ian’s death toll now stands at 87, but is expected to rise.Oct. 2, 2022.
Residents’ emotional return to Sanibel Island synagogue after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian forced many in Florida to evacuate on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch is with one couple as they travel back to their synagogue on Sanibel Island, hoping to survey the damage and bring the Torahs back to the mainland.Oct. 3, 2022.
Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC News
As Florida prepares to rebuild after Ian, the ‘state is in an insurance meltdown’
Hurricane Ian could be the most expensive hurricane in Florida's history, and even though a lot of the damage has been caused by flooding, only 18% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance. President Biden has suggested the federal government could aid in closing that insurance gap.Oct. 3, 2022.
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfire scorches 15,000 acres and forces evacuations
A fast-moving Nebraska wildfire that started Sunday afternoon and was "likely human-caused" has scorched an estimated 15,000 acres and forced evacuations, according to Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. The blaze, which officials are calling the Bovee Fire, broke out Sunday afternoon in the Bessey Ranger District of Nebraska National Forest,...
NBC News
Florida should ‘look at’ changes to make mobile homes safer: Rick Scott
Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) discusses the state’s responsibility regarding building codes for mobile homes during an interview with Meet the Press. Mobile homes in Southwest Florida were affected by Hurricane Ian. Damage costs are estimated to be in the billions. during an interview with Meet the Press.Oct. 2, 2022.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 2nd)
Hurricane Ian’s death toll climbs to 87 as rescue teams search for survivors, Deadly stampede at Indonesia soccer game kills 125 people, and Police in California are searching for a possible serial killer.Oct. 2, 2022.
After Ian, river flooding menaces inland Florida towns
NORTH PORT, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian’s passage, water levels have gone up significantly,...
Hurricane Ian ‘seemed like it was never going to end’ after making landfall in Florida
While authorities strongly urged people living near Florida’s coast to evacuate ahead of Ian’s landfall, some people decided to stay put and hunker down. Linda Blomquist, who lives in Punta Gorda, Florida, joins News NOW to explain why she and her family decided to ride out the storm at home and what it was like when Ian made landfall. Sept. 29, 2022.
Florida sheriff warns of possible flooding from levee breach in Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is warning residents of a potential levee breach that could cause flooding for about 70 homes. A notification was sent out around 3 a.m. Saturday saying that homes near the Hidden River levee could be affected. 'The compromise of this levee appears...
Harrowing Videos Show Ian Storm Surge Breach Sea Wall, Flood St. Augustine
High tide exacerbated the flooding through the coastal city.
NBC News
508K+
Followers
56K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0