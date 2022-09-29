ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Rescue efforts underway in Florida as death toll expected to rise

The death toll from Hurricane Ian has reached at least 87 as search and rescue team continue going door to door, combing through rubble looking for survivors in the hardest hit areas. NBC News’ Dasha Burns breaks down how FEMA’s search and rescue teams are handling the huge undertaking and how people impacted by the storm are reacting to the rescue efforts. Oct. 3, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

Floridians face a costly reality in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Homeowners are coming to terms with a new reality as they rebuild in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only about 18% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance, most of that through the federal government. In central Florida, which saw record flooding during Ian, less than 5% of homes have federal flood coverage.Oct. 2, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tropical Storm Ian
NBC News

Hurricane Ian’s death toll climbs to 87 as rescue teams search for survivors

Rescue teams are searching for survivors in some of Florida’s hardest hit areas. The Coast Guard, Florida National Guard, and local agencies have teamed up to save more than 2,000 people and 150 pets so far. Crews are restoring power to half a million people, but more than 700,000 people still remain without it. Ian’s death toll now stands at 87, but is expected to rise.Oct. 2, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC News

Florida should ‘look at’ changes to make mobile homes safer: Rick Scott

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) discusses the state’s responsibility regarding building codes for mobile homes during an interview with Meet the Press. Mobile homes in Southwest Florida were affected by Hurricane Ian. Damage costs are estimated to be in the billions. during an interview with Meet the Press.Oct. 2, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

After Ian, river flooding menaces inland Florida towns

NORTH PORT, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian’s passage, water levels have gone up significantly,...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

508K+
Followers
56K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy