Effective: 2022-10-03 21:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Deland is currently in Major Flood Stage and is expected to continue to rise through midweek. It is forecast to reach Record Flood Stage, cresting at 6.2 ft on Thursday and remain steady. Interests along the river should expect historic flood impacts into this weekend. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney, Sanford, Deland, Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 5.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Monday was 5.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.2 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.8 Mon 8 pm 5.9 6.1 6.2 6.2 6.2

