Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This Month
Starbird set to open third restaurant in Greater Los Angeles this October. Newest Starbird Fried Chicken located in Greater Los AngelesCredit: Starbird website. (Los Angeles, California) - Starbird announced that its newest restaurant in Greater Los Angeles will open on Friday, October 7.
theregistrysocal.com
Sierra Atilano Joins BRIDGE Housing as EVP – Head of Development and Southern California
LOS ANGELES, CA, October 3, 2022—Sierra Atilano has joined BRIDGE Housing as Executive Vice President – Head of Development and Southern California, effective today. BRIDGE is a leading nonprofit developer, owner and manager of affordable housing on the West Coast. In this new role, Ms. Atilano will be...
theregistrysocal.com
Nine Retailers to Open This Fall at The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City
This will be the first San Fernando Valley location for highly sought-after brands including Equinox, Fred Segal, Rolling Greens, Roberta’s Pizza, and more. STUDIO CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 — The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge, a premier shopping, dining and wellness oasis that opened last year, today announced exciting additions to its impressive slate of retailers. Nine boutiques and restaurants are arriving this fall, joining a top-tier list of brands and culinary concepts at the fully leased, 95,000-square-foot open-air center in Studio City.
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
theregistrysocal.com
42-Unit Apartment Near Downtown Los Angeles Placed on the Market With Guidance Set At $20.9MM
Multifamily properties continue to be a popular investment choice for buyers in Southern California, and recent properties hitting the market are only adding to the potential future investment opportunities. One property to recently land on the market is The Mint, a 42-unit property in the City West neighborhood of downtown...
Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million
A hidden gem in the Los Cerritos neighborhood holds its own against similarly priced mansions in the city’s seaside communities. The post Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles
It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
monovisions.com
Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)
Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
fullertonobserver.com
Ventana Continues to Harass Senior Tenants
“These people have been put in prison and prison is not a home.” This was one of the statements made at the Fullerton city council meeting on September 20 regarding the affordable senior housing property Ventana, located on Commonwealth Ave. Two recent communications from property managers have impacted Ventana...
Average gas price in Los Angeles County approaches record high
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County moved within three-tenths of a cent of the record Sunday.
Progressive Rail Roading
BNSF to build $1.5B rail complex in Southern California
BNSF Railway Co. announced plans to invest more than $1.5 billion to construct a state-of-the-art, master-planned rail facility in Southern California. The Barstow International Gateway will be a 4,500-acre integrated rail facility on the west side of Barstow, consisting of a rail yard, intermodal facility and warehouses for transloading freight from international containers to domestic containers.
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Three New Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Coming to LA
The company will soon expand to DTLA, Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach
notquitenigella.com
Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!
Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Seal Beach Restaurants
With the staggering amount of Seal Beach restaurants that pop up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little...
Understanding What California’s New ‘Jaywalking’ Bill Really Does (And Doesn’t Do)
The goal is to reduce the often inequitable police enforcement of crossing the street. In Los Angeles, nearly a third of citations each year are written to Black pedestrians, who make up about 9% of the city’s population.
foxla.com
'Murdered over a wig:' LA store owner killed trying to stop shoplifters; 2 teens arrested
LOS ANGELES - New details have been released in the stabbing of a Fashion District store owner in downtown Los Angeles – who possibly may have been murdered over a wig. Tommy Lee immigrated to the United States from South Korea and owned a wig shop in the Fashion District for about 20 years.
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for Free
Let's be honest: there are times when Angelenos wonder why they chose to live in this busy city. But with its exciting nightlife, beautiful places to explore outside, and, of course, its amazing art and culture scene, we are happy to give up a good chunk of our earnings to stay here for another month.
marketplace.org
How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?
A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
