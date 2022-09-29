Read full article on original website
WPMI
Collage Dance Collective coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Delta Resource Educational Association of Mobile, Inc. (D.R.E.A.M.) will host Collage Dance Collective, a world-class ballet collective showcasing a repertoire of relevant choreography and a dynamic group of classically trained dancers from around the world. Collage Dance Collective will perform at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday,...
WPMI
Mobile Police arrest rapper Rich Boy on assault and domestic violence charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A local rapper finds himself behind bars this morning, after Mobile Police say he physically fought with his own parents. Maurice Benjamin Richards -better known as Rich Boy- is charged with domestic violence, harassment and domestic violence assault.
WPMI
Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
WPMI
Spectacular fire at vacant Mobile church prompts questions about how it burned and why
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — It was a fire that proved both deceptive and dangerous. A brick church with a metal roof shouldn't be burning this big, this hot. But Saturday's fire inside the vacant City of Grace Church proved to be particularly perilous flames knocked down then flaring back up, smoke so thick firefighters had to vacate the building and fight the flames from above.
WPMI
Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
WPMI
Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigating fatal Bay Minette officer-involved shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly six weeks after it happened, the Bay Minette Police Department has released a statement for the first time about an officer-involved shooting. Following an altercation, Otis French Jr. was shot and killed by an officer back on August 20th. The police department says...
WPMI
Two Flu strains: "Feels like you get hit by a freight train" Doctors say
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Health officials are warning this flu season will be a rough one due to a number of reasons, like people not wearing masks, attending more gatherings, and global trends. Doctors are saying there are two strains: Flu A and Flu B. They have slight differences, but officials say you don't want to have either of them.
WPMI
Where is the application for student loan forgiveness?
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Students with heavy student loan debt saw October first come and go, but no application was announced for the anticipated student loan debt relief program. The White House says it’ll be sometime this month. In the meantime, it’s good to check out your account and make sure you qualify. The type of loan you have makes a difference.
WPMI
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
