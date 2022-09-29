Read full article on original website
Mobile abortion clinic coming to Illinois
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
Hy-Vee issues recall regarding 8 products that include cheese
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses...
Local hospitals will still wear masks after CDC announces new guidelines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new mask guidelines for healthcare facilities. The new guidelines no longer require masks when the community transmission rate is low. You'll still have to wear masks inside Springfield hospitals a little while longer. Since 2020, healthcare...
CWLP crews headed home after hurricane relief efforts in Florida
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) crews are on their way back to Springfield after helping out in Florida. We're told that each crew member worked 16-hour days helping municipal utility, Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) with outage restoration efforts in Orlando. OUC had outages totaling...
Gems and fossils take over state fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This weekend, the Illinois State Fairgrounds hosted the 2022 Loess Gem, Mineral and Fossil show. This year's theme was "Journey into the Jurassic" and featured a wide variety of items from that era. Sea star fossils, fish fossils, and more were available for sale. Kids...
