Some things going well for New Jersey coastline but many challenges still have to be tackled
When you look out to the ocean on a nice summer beach day, things seem relaxing, peaceful, and pleasant but on a rainy day, things at the Jersey Shore can sometimes look more meek and destructive. While things have gone and are going well or better for the Jersey Shore...
So much rain in NJ lately — but is the drought finally over?
Since it’s been raining in New Jersey since the end of last week, and more rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, you might think the Garden State’s drought concerns are over. Unfortunately, however, that is not the case. According to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist...
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?
Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 10/2
—High Risk of Rip Currents and rough surf once again posted for the Jersey Shore. That will continue through at least Tuesday. —Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are posted, cautioning of several rounds of minor to moderate tidal flooding. —Wind Advisory in effect for NJ's coastal counties from 2 p.m....
‘Severe’ traffic predicted from Ewing, NJ into PA Friday night
EWING — The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is suggesting that people who travel from jobs in New Jersey back across the Scudder Falls Bridge to Pennsylvania work from home on Friday, when necessary corrective construction will whittle three travel lanes on Interstate 295 northbound down to one.
This Jaw Dropping Mansion In New Jersey Belonged To A Beloved 1800’s Celeb
New Jersey is a phenomenal place to vacation; whether you want the beach, wilderness, or lakefront fun in the sun the Garden State can provide it!. It's no secret that Jersey is a great vacation destination. What makes it so special is some of the homes that are for rent...
Faint of Heart? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Visit New Jersey this Fall
It's fall in the Garden State...are you brave enough to visit?. October is here - and it's the best time of year in the Garden State...but it's not for everyone. Some of us, like me, are embracing the season with cups of pumpkin coffee, scary movies on repeat, and creepy cute Halloween decorations. I can't even tell you how many pumpkin-scented candles and soaps printed with skulls and bats I've bought over the past few weeks (the money I've spent on that is scary enough!)
This Amazing Restaurant Was Just Named The Coziest In New Jersey
New Jersey residents have a love affair with food, and no one appreciates a great restaurant more than we do. It's time to make plans to get to New Jersey's coziest restaurant. Maybe you thought you tried all the great restaurants here in the Garden State, but if you haven't...
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
How NJ can help areas affected by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is closing in on Cuba, the Gulf of Mexico, and the surrounding areas and while the outcome is uncertain, that doesn’t mean we can’t help be prepared. New Jersey has always been successful in raising money and acquiring donations in times of need and it's important we continue to do so.
This Food Store Just Lowered Their Prices In New Jersey To Help Fight Inflation
Something has to give. Especially in New Jersey. We are exhausted and we are overcharged at every turn. COVID has sent prices soaring and everything from supply chain issues to downsizing has our economy spinning out of control. Guess what? I have some refreshing news because your food shopping bill is getting reduced.
NJ Task Force 1 deploys to help Fla. with Hurricane Ian rescue efforts
A specialized rescue and recovery group from New Jersey is in Florida assisting with efforts to help people who have been trapped by Hurricane Ian. New Jersey Task Force 1, or NJTF-1, deployed from its facility in Wall Township to Orlando on Friday evening, according to the state Office of Emergency Management. The Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team has 45 people, including 35 members in skilled positions and 10 ground support personnel.
Outstanding! The Best Cannoli’s In Ocean County, New Jersey
We often talk about Italian food, but often we neglect to talk about Italian desserts. Delicious Italian treats that complete a great Italian meal. What comes into mind when we say Italian desserts?. Some Italian sweets that jump into mind include tiramisu, Italian butter cookies, panettone, ricotta cake, pizzelle, gelato,...
Can You Believe THIS Used To Be Legal In New Jersey?
What used to be accepted back in the day will surprise you! We know these things are more than dangerous today but way back when it was not only legal to use these products or practices in New Jersey and beyond, it was recommended. We’ve all heard that there used...
Here’s How To See New Jerseys Amazing Fall Foliage By Train
Fall means a few things; cooler weather, flannel shirts, and a ton of fall activities!. This will be my first Fall in New Jersey, and I've got high hopes that it'll be a good one, especially with all of the great events that are popping up!. Now, you may know...
16 Random Things I learned My First Summer In Ocean County, NJ
Not that we're a few days into fall, but I've had some time to reflect on the past four months since I moved to New Jersey. Of course, I've been coming to the Jersey Shore for vacation my entire life but things are a little different when you're a resident, and live and work within the community.
The Jersey Shore Report has ended regular updates for 2022
As the calendar turns over to October and the chilly autumn wind begins to blow, it's time to bid a fond farewell to "beach season" at the Jersey Shore. The weather throughout this summer season was very hot, but also very dry. At least the daily threat of summertime thunderstorms was almost non-existent. We found plenty of warm, summery weather and refreshing water to offer an escape. Of course, every trip to New Jersey's beaches, every step in the sand, and every breath of salt air is extraordinarily special. Hopefully you have lots of summer memories to carry you through the cold winter months ahead.
Lighthouse Challenge of NJ is back with night climbs added for 2022
October is officially here, and with it comes one of The Garden State's most popular events. The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is returning for the 2022 season, happening Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16. Along with hitting up many of New Jersey's lighthouses, the challenge also includes Squan...
Amazing! One of the Oldest Schools in America is Right Here in New Jersey
Talk about real American history, this is one of those cases involving one of the oldest schools in the United States and right in Burlington County, New Jersey. This one-room schoolhouse dates back to 1759, making it 263 years old and still standing. According to Google, the oldest school in the United States is the Boston Latin School, established in 1635.
