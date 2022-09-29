ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?

Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Florida State
92.7 WOBM

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 10/2

—High Risk of Rip Currents and rough surf once again posted for the Jersey Shore. That will continue through at least Tuesday. —Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are posted, cautioning of several rounds of minor to moderate tidal flooding. —Wind Advisory in effect for NJ's coastal counties from 2 p.m....
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 WOBM

Faint of Heart? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Visit New Jersey this Fall

It's fall in the Garden State...are you brave enough to visit?. October is here - and it's the best time of year in the Garden State...but it's not for everyone. Some of us, like me, are embracing the season with cups of pumpkin coffee, scary movies on repeat, and creepy cute Halloween decorations. I can't even tell you how many pumpkin-scented candles and soaps printed with skulls and bats I've bought over the past few weeks (the money I've spent on that is scary enough!)
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Sandy#Hurricanes#Social Security Card
92.7 WOBM

How NJ can help areas affected by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is closing in on Cuba, the Gulf of Mexico, and the surrounding areas and while the outcome is uncertain, that doesn’t mean we can’t help be prepared. New Jersey has always been successful in raising money and acquiring donations in times of need and it's important we continue to do so.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
92.7 WOBM

NJ Task Force 1 deploys to help Fla. with Hurricane Ian rescue efforts

A specialized rescue and recovery group from New Jersey is in Florida assisting with efforts to help people who have been trapped by Hurricane Ian. New Jersey Task Force 1, or NJTF-1, deployed from its facility in Wall Township to Orlando on Friday evening, according to the state Office of Emergency Management. The Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team has 45 people, including 35 members in skilled positions and 10 ground support personnel.
FLORIDA STATE
92.7 WOBM

Outstanding! The Best Cannoli’s In Ocean County, New Jersey

We often talk about Italian food, but often we neglect to talk about Italian desserts. Delicious Italian treats that complete a great Italian meal. What comes into mind when we say Italian desserts?. Some Italian sweets that jump into mind include tiramisu, Italian butter cookies, panettone, ricotta cake, pizzelle, gelato,...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Can You Believe THIS Used To Be Legal In New Jersey?

What used to be accepted back in the day will surprise you! We know these things are more than dangerous today but way back when it was not only legal to use these products or practices in New Jersey and beyond, it was recommended. We’ve all heard that there used...
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

The Jersey Shore Report has ended regular updates for 2022

As the calendar turns over to October and the chilly autumn wind begins to blow, it's time to bid a fond farewell to "beach season" at the Jersey Shore. The weather throughout this summer season was very hot, but also very dry. At least the daily threat of summertime thunderstorms was almost non-existent. We found plenty of warm, summery weather and refreshing water to offer an escape. Of course, every trip to New Jersey's beaches, every step in the sand, and every breath of salt air is extraordinarily special. Hopefully you have lots of summer memories to carry you through the cold winter months ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 WOBM

Lighthouse Challenge of NJ is back with night climbs added for 2022

October is officially here, and with it comes one of The Garden State's most popular events. The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is returning for the 2022 season, happening Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16. Along with hitting up many of New Jersey's lighthouses, the challenge also includes Squan...
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy