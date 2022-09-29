Read full article on original website
WTAP
W.VA. Fall Forest Fire Season Starts October 1st
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Saturday, October 1st and going through December 31st, you’ll need to be more aware of the hours you can burn outdoors. Starting on the first, outdoor burns can only occur between the hours of 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 A.M., according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. There are other guidelines that must be followed. Violations could result in a maximum fine of $1000.
WTAP
Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers helping Hurricane Ian victims
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Hurricane Ian causing a significant amount of destruction in Florida, the American Red Cross is stepping up with some help. The American Red Cross has over five hundred disaster relief volunteers in the state of Florida helping in many different areas. Such as shelter, food and first aid.
