PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Saturday, October 1st and going through December 31st, you’ll need to be more aware of the hours you can burn outdoors. Starting on the first, outdoor burns can only occur between the hours of 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 A.M., according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. There are other guidelines that must be followed. Violations could result in a maximum fine of $1000.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO