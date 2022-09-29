Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain. Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded...

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO