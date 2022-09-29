ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

KRON4 News

California suburbs rank poorly in new study

Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be out of many peoples’ price range, but supposedly cheaper alternatives, such as living in a suburb, can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities, like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oakland, were the […]
Pasadena, CA
Oakland, CA
Pasadena, CA
KTLA

Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg

KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly

We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes

Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

2 Inglewood condos hit the market

INGLEWOOD – Despite home prices lowering slightly in the city of Inglewood two condos have hit the market that are worth a second look. These condos are located in gated communities in close proximity of the Kia Forum and SoFi Stadium which could make access to your home challenging on game days, however, both communities come with loads of perks that make living their enjoyable.
citynewsgroup.com

‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside

“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA
onscene.tv

Tesla Crash Sends Two to Hospital | Anaheim

09.28.2022 | 1:00 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Fire and Rescue and Anaheim Police Department responded for a two vehicle traffic collision. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a Tesla and a second car. According to witnesses on scene, the Tesla ran a red light and hit the...
ANAHEIM, CA
AdWeek

Former KTLA Anchor Lynette Romero Joins KNBC in Los Angeles

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lynette Romero will join the KNBC morning newscast Today in LA as an anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor the weekday newscast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

This $12 Million Laguna Beach Home Has a Treehouse Lounge Deck That Overlooks the Ocean

Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain. Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Look: Rose Bowl Once Again Empty as UCLA Begins Pac-12 Play

The UCLA football fan base continues to embarrass itself. The videos and pictures from Friday night’s match up between UCLA and Washington is even worse than I would have expected. I’m curious as to what Stewart Mandel’s excuse will be for this one given the fact that it’s now conference play between a pair of 4-0 teams, plus going to the beach at night isn’t really a thing.
PASADENA, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Stater Bros. to open a new store

Stater Bros. Markets will open the doors to its newest store on Sept. 28, at 7200 Arlington Ave., in Riverside, Calif. The 49,480 square-foot store is located at the southeast corner of Arlington Ave. and Van Buren Blvd. in a former Kmart building. The new location replaces an original Stater Bros. location that opened in 1978, which is located two miles west of the new store at 10370 Arlington Ave., also in Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA

