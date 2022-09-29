Read full article on original website
These California Cities Are The 'Best For Families'
Fortune compiled a list of the best cities for families to live in America.
California suburbs rank poorly in new study
Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be out of many peoples’ price range, but supposedly cheaper alternatives, such as living in a suburb, can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities, like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oakland, were the […]
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
scvnews.com
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
2urbangirls.com
2 Inglewood condos hit the market
INGLEWOOD – Despite home prices lowering slightly in the city of Inglewood two condos have hit the market that are worth a second look. These condos are located in gated communities in close proximity of the Kia Forum and SoFi Stadium which could make access to your home challenging on game days, however, both communities come with loads of perks that make living their enjoyable.
citynewsgroup.com
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
kclu.org
A place to call home: 200 Ventura County residents move into needed affordable housing complex
We’re walking up the stairs to David Martinez’s new apartment in Fillmore, and he’s excited to show it off. "Here we go... this is my place right here," said Martinez, as he opened the door. Martinez is one of the 200 people moving into Mountain View, a...
onscene.tv
Tesla Crash Sends Two to Hospital | Anaheim
09.28.2022 | 1:00 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Fire and Rescue and Anaheim Police Department responded for a two vehicle traffic collision. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a Tesla and a second car. According to witnesses on scene, the Tesla ran a red light and hit the...
Third suspect arrested in rapper PnB Rock's killing
A third suspect sought by police in the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant was arrested in Nevada on Thursday.
AdWeek
Former KTLA Anchor Lynette Romero Joins KNBC in Los Angeles
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lynette Romero will join the KNBC morning newscast Today in LA as an anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor the weekday newscast...
This $12 Million Laguna Beach Home Has a Treehouse Lounge Deck That Overlooks the Ocean
Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain. Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Look: Rose Bowl Once Again Empty as UCLA Begins Pac-12 Play
The UCLA football fan base continues to embarrass itself. The videos and pictures from Friday night’s match up between UCLA and Washington is even worse than I would have expected. I’m curious as to what Stewart Mandel’s excuse will be for this one given the fact that it’s now conference play between a pair of 4-0 teams, plus going to the beach at night isn’t really a thing.
2 hikers, including former Dallas Cowboy player, killed in fall near Idyllwild
A former tight end for the Dallas Cowboys was one of two hikers killed trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild, authorities said Thursday.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Stater Bros. to open a new store
Stater Bros. Markets will open the doors to its newest store on Sept. 28, at 7200 Arlington Ave., in Riverside, Calif. The 49,480 square-foot store is located at the southeast corner of Arlington Ave. and Van Buren Blvd. in a former Kmart building. The new location replaces an original Stater Bros. location that opened in 1978, which is located two miles west of the new store at 10370 Arlington Ave., also in Riverside.
westsidetoday.com
Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week
Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation. Next week two iconic brands, Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, are teaming up for the fifth annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” benefiting the Culver City Arts Foundation. The event will take...
